Register
17:58 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A scene from play Anna Karenina staged by Anzhelika Kholina at Vakhtangov Theater

    Russian Cultural Center in Washington Hosts Screening of Anna Karenina

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12761

    A screening of the Vakhtangov Theater’s dance production of Anna Karenina filmed live by the US company Stage Russia HD was held at the Russia Russian Cultural Center in Washington on Friday.

    Russian Cultural Center in Washington
    © Sputnik/
    Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Host St. Albans School Christmas Tour
    While it is the first the Washingtonians were treated to the film, it has been screened in some 30 US cinemas, including in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Washington, New York, Miami, Pittsburg, and Cleveland.

    Producer and company's founder Edward Aronoff told Sputnik that the Vakhtangov Theatre's interpretation of Anna Karenina has been received by ten US audience very well, and some cinemas even ask for additional screenings.

    "People who see that Moscow ballet performance tell us that that's the best thing they've ever seen," Aronoff said. "Not the best performance but the best thing they've ever seen. And I agree, it's outstanding. It's so unusual."

    Aronoff added that Anna Karenina is one of the four films the company has presently out in the cinemas. The three others include the Vakhtangov Theatre's Eugene Onegin, the Moscow Art Theatre's Cherry Orchard, and MTuZ's The Black Monk.

    Stage Russia HD films stagings from Russia's most renowned theater companies and then shows them in HD into US, UK and Irish movie theaters.

    Aronoff noted that the project was born two years ago with the idea of bringing live Russian theatre to the United States.

    "The logistics of repertory theatre in Russia doesn't make that possible, so the best next thing, I thought, was to film the productions," he explained. "It [filming productions] is even better in a way because it's a different experience and also can be shown simultaneously throughout the US."

    "I started this because I love Russia. It's my opportunity to bring a little piece of Russia back home," Aronoff added. "The goal of the project is to educate, promote Russian culture and build bridges between the two countries."

    The producer said that at the moment some 75 percent of the audience are Russian Americans, and pointed out that the western audience is growing. He also shared that they are expanding and will be organizing screenings in China, Australia, Latin America, and Scotland.

    Aronoff also shared his plans to start working with the Lensovet Theatre in St. Petersburg next season in addition to the Moscow theaters. In September, Stage Russia HD plans to release Anton Chekhov's The Seagull staged by Satirikon, Vakhtangov's Uncle Vanya, and the Lensovet's Macbeth.Kino among others.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Host St. Albans School Christmas Tour
    Oasis of Culture, Food and History: Russian Cafe in the Heart of Istanbul
    'You Can’t Isolate Russian Culture': Valery Gergiev Ready to Perform in Kosovo
    Tongue-Lashing: Russian Language, Culture Targeted by Ukraine's Thought Police
    Tags:
    theater, Russian culture, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok