Tillerson, Lavrov Hold Informal Meeting in Russian UN Mission in New York

In the light of modern daunting events, it is extremely important for Russia and the US, both being permanent members of the UN Security Council, to coordinate their standpoints on many political issues especially on the threshold of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Sunday in the Russian mission to the United Nations in New York. Politicians arrived in New York in order to take part in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly that will take place on September 19 – 25.

During an informal meeting US Secretary of State and his Russian counterpart discussed the situation in Syria as well as implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, according to Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that Tillerson and Lavrov reaffirmed their commitment to reducing violence in Syria and creating conditions for achieving progress in the Geneva peace process.

“US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met this evening in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The two recommitted to deconflicting military operations in Syria, reducing the violence, and creating the conditions for the Geneva process to move forward, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254,” the statement issued on late Sunday said.

Syrian crisis was also the highlight of the phone conversation between Lavrov and Tillerson on Saturday when politicians discussed the implementation of the decisions made at the sixth round of the Astana talks on the Syrian reconciliation

The Russian-US relations deteriorated significantly within last several months over the US allegations that Russia allegedly meddled in the 2016 presidential election as well as over the US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia and the row over the Russian diplomatic property in the United States. However, in the international arena in order to forge peace and build a fair world order it is crucial to maintain contact and promote mutual understanding despite all the difficulties casting a shadow on bilateral relations.