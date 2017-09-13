Astana-6 Talks on Syria Kick Off With Guarantor States' Working Group Meeting

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The sixth round of talks on Syria in Astana has kicked off with meetings of the Working Group of ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The Working Group is made up of experts from the three states. In the morning, bilateral meetings in a closed format are taking place. In the afternoon, experts from the UN team are expected to join the technical discussions.
A previous round of Astana talks was held in July.
