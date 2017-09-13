Astana-6 Talks on Syria Kick Off With Guarantor States' Working Group Meeting

Meetings of the Working Group of ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, opened the sixth round of Syrian settlement talks in Astana.

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The sixth round of talks on Syria in Astana has kicked off with meetings of the Working Group of ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The Working Group is made up of experts from the three states. In the morning, bilateral meetings in a closed format are taking place. In the afternoon, experts from the UN team are expected to join the technical discussions.

Expert consultations will be succeeded by high-level meetings on Thursday and Friday.

A previous round of Astana talks was held in July.