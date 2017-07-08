Register
23:10 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S

    'Everybody Knows' Russia Meddled in US Elections - US Ambassador to UN

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    Politics
    Get short URL
    13428117

    "Everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in an interview clip aired Saturday.

    Speaking to CNN's State of the Union, Haley said that US President Donald Trump brought up alleged election meddling in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, to let Putin know that "yes, we know you did it, and cut it out."

    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Senator: Trump Must Not Lift Sanctions Despite Putin Denial of Election Meddling

    Russia has consistently denied all allegations that there was any state sponsored interference in the US's presidential election last year, a suspicion still the subject of many official investigations, few of which have turned up much public, concrete evidence. Trump has so far refused to clearly point the finger at Russia, though in Haley's telling, that's what happened in his meeting with the Russian president.

    "Everybody" also knows a lot of other stuff, according to Haley. "Everybody knows that they're not just meddling in the United States' election," she said. "They're doing this across multiple continents, and they're doing this in a way that they're trying to cause chaos within the countries."

    "And it's not just going to be us saying this. I think you're going to hear other leaders come out and say, cut it out, we're not going to put up with it," she stated.

    When now-French President Emmanuel Macron's campaign was hacked on the eve of the election, eyes turned immediately to Russia — only for the head of France's cyber security agency to later say they'd found no trace of Russian involvement.

    Haley made the same assertion in comments to CBS on Saturday, and went on to say that Russia needs to understands that there will be "consequences" for their alleged meddling.

    "Not just Russia," she said in response to a question about what those consequences might be. "Any country needs to know that there are consequences when they get involved in our elections…. The one thing we don't want is for our political process to ever be influenced or tainted in any way. And I think that we have to make sure that we're always strong on that point and let everyone know that we're not going to put up with it."

    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    The Putin-Trump Meeting: A Ray of Hope for 'Concrete Solutions' on Syria

    The US has so far said "cut it out" to Putin several times, apparently, expelled 35 Russian diplomats and slapped new sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals. As to what further consequences there may be, Haley said, "you're going to have to ask the President."

    Reports about any actual exchange about Russia's alleged hacking during the meeting of the two leaders are conflicting.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian reporters after the meeting, "The US president said that he heard clear statements from President Putin about this being untrue and that he accepted these statements." US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on the other hand, said Trump pressed Putin on the issue more than once, and when Putin of course denied the allegations, the US president decided it was time to move on.

    Related:

    Final Declaration: G20 States Vow to Promote Global Trade, 'Digital Connection'
    Leaders Held Difficult Discussions at G20 Amid Growing Differences - Macron
    Vladimir Putin Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg
    Tags:
    hacking, election, Trump Putin meeting, G20, UN, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok