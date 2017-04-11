Register
13:05 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama at G20 Summit in Hangzhou, September 2016.

    The Difficult Puzzle of Russia-US Relations

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    025240

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson begins a two-day visit to the Russian capital on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States were established on November 5, 1809 (October 24, 1809 by the Julian Calendar). However, after the 1917 revolution, the United States refused to recognize the newly established Soviet government, and diplomatic relations between the two nations were only reestablished on November 16, 1933.

    In a historically short period, Russian-US relations made a sharp turn from mutual willingness to cooperate to mutual disappointment and gradually increasing aloofness.

    Lawrence O'Donnel's Wag the Dog segment
    © Photo: Youtube / Rachel Maddow Show
    Twitter Obliterates Mainstream Media Hack Over Claim That Putin & Trump Colluded in Syria Strikes
    Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, visited the United States on January 31-February 1, 1992. Yeltsin and his US counterpart George H. W. Bush held a meeting at Camp David, where they agreed to continue the reduction of strategic nuclear weapons, and cooperation on arms sales and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). The Charter for Partnership and Friendship they signed on June 17, 1992 sealed a new formula for Russian-US relations and declared a formal end to the Cold War.

    On November 7-16, 2001, President Vladimir Putin made his first state visit to the United States in order to hold consultations on the coordination of joint efforts against terrorism, as well as the international situation and developments in Central Asia, Iraq, the Arab-Israeli conflict zone, and the Balkans. Following the talks, Putin and then US President George W. Bush signed joint statements on Afghanistan and the Middle East, cooperation against bioterrorism, combating illegal narcotics trafficking, as well as on new Russian-US ties and economic partnership.

    Russian-US relations have soured over more recent years, something which can be attributed to the differences both nations have on the settlement of key international issues. When the internal Ukrainian conflict broke out, the Obama administration decided in March 2014 to curtail relations with Russia. In particular, the United States suspended cooperation of the working groups of the Bilateral Presidential Commission and adopted several rounds of sanctions against Russian individuals and companies. Russia responded by taking countermeasures, both symmetrical and asymmetrical.

    In this context, the continued political dialogue at high and top levels became of crucial significance to maintaining bilateral relations.

    On September 29, 2015, Putin and then US President Barack Obama held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. A few months later on November 30, the two leaders crossed paths on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris and exchanged opinions on Syria and Ukraine.

    Barack Obama shadow (File)
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Haunted House: Trump Administration Struggling With Obama's Legacy
    The two leaders met again on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on September 5, 2016 and discussed current issues on the international agenda, including Syria and Ukraine.

    On January 28, 2017, Putin held phone conversation with incumbent US President Donald Trump for the first time. The Russia leader congratulated his counterpart on taking office and wished him success in his work. During the conversation, both leaders expressed their readiness to make active joint efforts toward stabilizing and further developing Russian-US cooperation on a constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial basis. On April 4, 2017, the two leaders held another phone call.

    Meanwhile, on the diplomatic level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then US Secretary of State John Kerry maintained regular contacts, meeting over 20 times and holding dozens of phone conversations between 2015 and 2016. John Kerry visited Russia on four occasions: on May 12 and December 15, 2015; March 23-24; and July 14-15, 2016.

    On February 16, 2017, Sergei Lavrov held his first ever meeting with incumbent US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Bonn, Germany, ahead of the G20 ministerial meeting.

    Russia and the United States maintain active contact on current international and regional issues, including the Middle East, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula, the fight against international terrorism and other challenges. The two parties have also held talks on Iran’s nuclear issue and efforts to launch the International Syria Support Group to bring about the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the talks during the G20 foreign ministers meeting.
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    Lavrov on Tillerson's Tango Joke: 'My Mom Didn't Allow Me to Dance With Boys Either'
    Washington dramatically curtailed arms control and nonproliferation discussions in 2014 and restricted contacts between the US and Russian militaries. This decision was made despite the implementation of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), which was signed in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 8, 2010. As of February 5, 2011, New START would be in effect for 10 years with the possibility of prolongation. The United States' plans to place Aegis ashore ballistic missile defense system (Aegis BMDS) in NATO member states were regarded by Russia as a threat to its national security. Unwilling to take Russian concerns into account, Washington suspended its dialogue on this matter before a crisis broke out in Ukraine.

    Relations between the Russian and US legislative bodies lost momentum over the past few years due to Congress’s negative attitude toward cooperation with its Russian colleagues in the Federal Assembly. Bilateral contacts further declined following the introduction of sanctions against many Russian lawmakers.

    Russian-US trade decreased amid unfavorable economic conditions and anti-Russian sanctions. According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, bilateral trade amounted to $20.28 billion in 2016, which is down from $20.91 billion in 2015. Russian exports fell from $9.46 billion in 2015 to $9.35 billion in 2016, and US exports dropped from $11.45 billion in 2015 to $10.9 billion in 2016.

    In 2016, the United States was placed fifth in Russian trade, 10th in Russian exports and third in Russian imports.

    Russia exported the following products to the United States in 2016: mineral products (35.6 percent); metals and metal goods (29.24 percent); chemical goods (17.31

    Nuclear explosion
    © Wikipedia/
    US-NATO 'Buildup on Russian Border Could Lead to Nuclear War' - Nobel Laureate
    percent); precious metals and stones (6.32 percent); machinery, equipment and vehicles (5.08 percent); timber and pulp and paper (1.63 percent).

    Russia's primary imports from the United States included the following products: machinery, equipment and vehicles (43.38 percent); chemical goods (16.31 percent); foods and agricultural raw materials (4.34 percent); metals and metal goods (4.18 percent); and textiles and footwear (1.09 percent).

    Russian-US relations are based on several dozen intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, including in transportation and emergency relief. A visa facilitation agreement became effective in September 2012, and Russia as since proposed upgrading said agreement.

    Visiting performances by Russian musicians, theaters and ballet troupes in the United States continue to enjoy great success.

    Much is being done in the United States to preserve and promote Russian cultural and historical heritage, including running a museum on the site of the Russian colonial outpost in Fort Ross, California.

    Related:

    New Sheriff in Town: How Russia Has Yet Again Outpaced US in Middle East
    US Intel Community Without Consensus Russia Knew About Syria Chemical Attack
    Tillerson to Try to Get Russia on 'Same Page' as US on Syria During Moscow Visit
    Russia Unlikely to Counter New US Missile Strikes in Syria - Senior Lawmaker
    Tags:
    George W. Bush, Boris Yeltsin, Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok