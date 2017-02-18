Lavrov Discussed Iran at First Meeting With Tillerson

MUNICH (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Lavrov and Tillerson held the first meeting after the appointment of the top US diplomat in the German city of Bonn.

"Yes, we have discussed Iran, as well as other key issues of international agenda. We proceed from the premise that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which has settled the problem of the Iranian nuclear program, will remain in place. The US side continues to participate in monitoring of the implementation of the document along with other participants of these accord," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov emphasized that all countries should abide by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, including lifting the ban on economic ties with Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano in Munich and discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and monitoring activities of such implementation.

"[Amano] has confirmed that monitoring of this program's implementation shows that Iran fulfills its obligations and we assume that it will continue. But other parties to the agreement should also fulfill their obligations. I mean full lifting of restrictions on economic cooperation and other ties with Iran," Lavrov said.

Iran, five permanent UN Security Council members, Germany and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015 to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under the agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iranian nuclear agreement during his election campaign and after winning the race.