21:39 GMT +318 February 2017
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2ndR) at the start of a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany February 16, 2017.

    Lavrov Discussed Iran at First Meeting With Tillerson

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that he discussed a number of issues, including the ones related to Iran, with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson during their bilateral meeting in Germany's Bonn.

    MUNICH (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Lavrov and Tillerson held the first meeting after the appointment of the top US diplomat in the German city of Bonn.

    "Yes, we have discussed Iran, as well as other key issues of international agenda. We proceed from the premise that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which has settled the problem of the Iranian nuclear program, will remain in place. The US side continues to participate in monitoring of the implementation of the document along with other participants of these accord," Lavrov told reporters.

    Lavrov emphasized that all countries should abide by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, including lifting the ban on economic ties with Tehran.

    Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano in Munich and discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and monitoring activities of such implementation.

    "[Amano] has confirmed that monitoring of this program's implementation shows that Iran fulfills its obligations and we assume that it will continue. But other parties to the agreement should also fulfill their obligations. I mean full lifting of restrictions on economic cooperation and other ties with Iran," Lavrov said.

    Moscow, Tehran Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Must Be Honored Amid New US Sanctions
    Iran, five permanent UN Security Council members, Germany and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015 to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under the agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iranian nuclear agreement during his election campaign and after winning the race.

