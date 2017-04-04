Trump Offers Putin Assistance After St. Petersburg Metro Attack

© AFP 2017/ Alexander BULEKOV Total of 51 People Injured in St. Petersburg Metro Blast - Emergencies Ministry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the attack in St. Petersburg metro and offered assistance in fighting terrorism in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said Tuesday in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation to condemn today’s attack in St. Petersburg. President Trump offered the full support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice. Both President Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated," the statement reads.

Trump also extended condolences to the victims and their families.