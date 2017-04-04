Trump Offers Putin Assistance After St. Petersburg Metro Attack

"President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation to condemn today’s attack in St. Petersburg. President Trump offered the full support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice. Both President Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated," the statement reads.
Trump also extended condolences to the victims and their families.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Is he totally ignorant to the fact that some of his departments he just gave free hands to run US's wars, through proxies, ordered the attack and traditionally always has? Probably. Moscow should be fed up with the "new" US regime,same as the old one, by now... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm surprised the warmongers don't have Trump on a strict no contact order with Putin. So long as Vladimir Putin is cautious, I would like to see those two talk more often.
Mikhas
Darrell R