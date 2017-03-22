Why the Decision to Ban Laptops on Flights is 'Economically Disruptive'

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, commented on whether this measure could prevent terror attacks in the future.

"Clearly they have some kind of threat they are responding to. Whether it could stop them, I'm not sure," Wiens told Radio Sputnik.

Under the ban, large electronic devices, such as laptops and tablets, will not be allowed into the main cabin. Instead, such items must be carried in checked baggage.

"I think it is very reasonable to be concerned that this is a logical extension of the travel ban because it focuses primarily on Muslim countries," the expert said. However, the UK ban is clearly beyond US anti-migration policies, he added.

Some say that the ban is baseless since people would still be able to fly from the Middle East via hubs such as Frankfurt where there are yet no limits on cabin devices. The expert agreed with that point and added that the measure is also ill-considered from the economic point of view.

"The other side is the economic disruption. I don't think I would consider taking a flight where I couldn't bring my laptop for work. I don't know what portion of travelers is flying for business and needs their laptop on the plane. But I guess its 30-50%. It is a huge number. This ban is very economically disruptive just like a terrorist attack," the expert said.

© AFP 2017/ OZAN KOSE Turkey Asks US for Exemption From Ban on Electronics During Flights

The UK measures will affect direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, the US order, which is set to go into effect later this week, will impact nine airlines in eight countries . The list of countries includes Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

US officials told reporters on a conference call on Monday that the ban was prompted by information that militant groups want to smuggle explosive devices inside electronic gadgets.