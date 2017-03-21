Register
16:32 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Etihad Airways plane

    Terror Threat Could Be Behind Ban on Electronics on Some US-Bound Flights

    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9120

    Information suggesting possible attacks by al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, on passenger aircraft could be the reason behind a temporary ban on electronic devices on board US-bound flights from a number of Middle Eastern and African countries, media reported Tuesday, citing US officials.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the CNN broadcaster, US intelligence has been tracking this threat for some time, as the AQAP has been trying to create explosives containing small amounts of metal to target commercial planes.

    While concerns about potential attacks with the use of electronics surfaced several months ago, authorities have not collected enough information to take concrete preventative measures, according to the broadcaster.

    US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Ex-CIA Chief Warns of Increased Terror Threat in US Amid Trump's Travel Ban
    Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines are among the carriers which have said they have received directives from the United States regarding the ban on different kinds of electronics, including laptops and tablets, inside the aircraft cabin.

    Saudi Arabian Airlines, in particular, is said to have informed its customers that the restriction would take effect on Wednesday.

    The ban will not affect US carriers, as they have no direct flights from the countries on the list to the United States, according to the broadcaster.

    Earlier in the day, reports emerged that US officials would bar passengers on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates from taking electronic devices larger than a cellphone on board.

    Related:

    US Government Bans Large Electronics on Flights Originating in 13 Countries
    CIA Fleet of Hackers, Weaponized Electronics Create 'Problems' for Democracy
    Texas Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Exporting Electronics to Russia
    Samsung Electronics Toughens Donation Rules Amid Corruption Scandal
    Tags:
    terror threat, flights, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok