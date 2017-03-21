Terror Threat Could Be Behind Ban on Electronics on Some US-Bound Flights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the CNN broadcaster, US intelligence has been tracking this threat for some time, as the AQAP has been trying to create explosives containing small amounts of metal to target commercial planes.

While concerns about potential attacks with the use of electronics surfaced several months ago, authorities have not collected enough information to take concrete preventative measures, according to the broadcaster.

© AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM Ex-CIA Chief Warns of Increased Terror Threat in US Amid Trump's Travel Ban

Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines are among the carriers which have said they have received directives from the United States regarding the ban on different kinds of electronics, including laptops and tablets, inside the aircraft cabin.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, in particular, is said to have informed its customers that the restriction would take effect on Wednesday.

The ban will not affect US carriers, as they have no direct flights from the countries on the list to the United States, according to the broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that US officials would bar passengers on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates from taking electronic devices larger than a cellphone on board.