UK Bans Large Electronic Items From Cabins on Flights From Some MidEast States

© AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili Terror Threat Could Be Behind Ban on Electronics on Some US-Bound Flights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the US Department of Homeland Security, that the United States announced a ban on electronic devices larger than a cell phone from cabin baggage on flights from a number of Middle Eastern and African countries.

Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines are among the carriers which have said they have received directives from the United States regarding the ban on different kinds of electronics, including laptops and tablets, inside the aircraft cabin.

According to the Sky News television channel, the UK measures will include direct flights to the country from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

"Phones, laptops and tablets larger than 16.0cm x 9.3cm x 1.5cm not allowed in the cabin on flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia," the statement published on the UK government website said.

The measure is aimed at maintaining the safety of UK nationals amid "a constantly evolving threat from terrorism," the statement added.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that the ban was prompted by an ongoing terror threat since terrorist groups continue to target civil aviation.