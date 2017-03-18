Register
14:12 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China

    'Too Much Dissent': Why the US Should Cross Its Fingers for Tillerson in China

    © REUTERS/ Lintao Zhang/POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    235020

    Given the array of unresolved differences between Beijing and Washington, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to China will certainly be of paramount importance to the future of bilateral relations, Russian Far East Institute expert Alexander Larin told Sputnik.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD Drama: China May Jam US Radar Signals in South Korea
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian Far East Institute expert Alexander Larin specifically underscored the importance of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's current visit to China, which he said is happening as the parties hope to settle the vast differences between Beijing and Washington regarding a wide array of pressing issues.

    These include the development of bilateral trade relations, a territorial spat over the South China Sea and the situation on the Korean Peninsula amid North Korea's ballistic missile tests and the deployment of elements of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea.

    As for Tillerson, he has already arrived in China with a two-day visit scheduled for the final leg of his first official trip to Asia.

    Earlier, he visited South Korea, where he said, in particular, that the United States' strategic patience with North Korea has ended, and warned that "all options are on the table" in dealing with Pyongyang, including a military intervention.

    "We do not want for things to lead to a military conflict, we're quite clear of that in our communications. But obviously if North Korea takes actions that threaten South Korean forces or our own forces, then that will be met with an appropriate response," Tillerson said.

    He vowed that the military option is on the table "if they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action."

    Tillerson also urged China on Friday to refrain from creating economic policies which could hinder South Korea's deployment of the THAAD missile system.

    "While we acknowledge China's opposition, its economic retaliation against South Korea is inappropriate and troubling. We ask China to refrain from such actions," Tillerson said during a press conference following his talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se.

    Tillerson continued by calling on Chinese authorities to react to "the escalating threat from North Korea," which necessitates the need for a THAAD location on the Korean Peninsula.

    Lockheed Martin shows the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD missile being launched from a mobile launcher at Kauai's Pacific Missile Range Facility
    © AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin
    China Technically Capable of 'Blinding' US THAAD Radars in S Korea
    On March 8, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

    Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles during the terminal incoming stage.

    The move prompted strong criticism from Beijing, which enacted economic policies in protest. China's retaliation resulted in the temporary suspension of tour package sales to South Koreans.

    Similarly, China has reportedly boycotted some South Korean products, including those of Lotte Group, the conglomerate which sold one of its golf courses to the South Korean government for the defense system.

    Tillerson has, meanwhile, also refused to rule out the nuclearization of US allies in Asia in order to address the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

    "Nothing has been taken off the table," Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News when asked if he would rule out nuclearization of US allies in the region.

    His statements came after US President Donald Trump tweeted that Chinese authorities have done little to help the United States address the threat posed by the North Korean nuclear program.

    Commenting on all this, Chinese political analyst Jia Lie Ying told Sputnik that Tillerson's visit to China is expected to contribute substantially to the development of bilateral relations.

    He recalled that the visit comes amid increasing tensions in Northeast Asia after North Korea's missile tests, the international sanctions on Pyongyang, the killing of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the resignation of South Korea President Park Geun Hye and the THAAD's deployment to South Korea.

    "Tillerson's current visit to China is aimed at restarting the various vectors of China's engagement with the United States. I believe that China-US relations are of importance to both sides and the whole world," Jia Lie Ying said.

    Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Voice of America
    Arms Race 2.0? US, China Ramp Up Fleets, Blame Each Other
    He expressed hope that the Beijing-Washington ties, as a new type of relationship between major powers will be consistently developed and will avoid conflicts and confrontation."

    'Tillerson's visit to China will promote the development of bilateral relations in this direction," he said, citing the 40-year history of diplomatic relations between the United States and China.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Russian Far East Institute expert Alexander Larin said, for his part, said that China reacts angrily to the deployment of elements of the THAAD missile system in South Korea, which is why it will be hard for Tillerson to arrive at a consensus with Beijing.

    "There is too much dissent between the two sides pertaining, in particular, to the South China Sea, THAAD and bilateral trade, something that should prompt them to try to reach a compromise. They have no other choice than to live in peace given their closest economic and geopolitical relations," Larin said.

    He added that "otherwise, events with completely unpredictable consequences may take place. So they will have to reach a consensus and Tillerson, apparently, will make the first steps in this direction."

    Larin said that "there are unlikely to be any breakthroughs because this is not the right stage in the development of bilateral relations."

    "But, he added, there will be no failures either, because both sides are poised to bolster to settle the relations, find some common ground and thus pave the way for future meetings between the Chinese and US leaders."

    Viktor Supyan, deputy director of the Moscow-based Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Sputnik that close economic ties between the US and China remain the "red line" that the sides will never cross no matter how acute their political standoff becomes.

    "There is an economic component which plays a huge role for both countries and which outweighs all other relevant issues. All the more so that China behaves very carefully and does not interfere in any international conflicts, where the US presence can be tracked," Supyan said.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    How China Can Learn From US TPP Mistakes to Solidify Own Positions in Asia-Pacific
    Analysts have, meanwhile, said that Tillerson's visit to China will be a good opportunity for Beijing to find out President Trump's true intentions regarding China, as well as the degree of possible compromises in the political sphere.

    While in Beijing, Tillerson is also expected to prepare a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for April 6-7 in the estate of the US President in Florida.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Against Trade War With US - Premier
    Trade Rep Nominee Says Trump Will Defend US Against China Despite Trademarks
    US to Keep Anti-Dumping Orders on Aluminum Extrusions From China
    China-US Interest Rate Gap Has Little Effect on Currency Rate
    Airstrikes and Racism: China Lashes Out at 'Terrible' US Human Rights Situation
    Tags:
    consensus, consequences, confrontation, standoff, visit, development, relations, THAAD, Rex Tillerson, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      What a hypocrite! China cant effect a unofficial type sanction on South Korea on an critical matter of China's future survival yet the US administration is doing little to remove politically motivated sanctions against Russia and life threatening sanctions against Syria for fighting terrorism!!?
      To ask China to refrain from trading embargoes against South Korea for placing US Thaad missiles is both hypocritical and morally indefensible.
      Its an emotional plea to China to give Tillerson a win on the pretext he wont nuke North Korea or something as pathetically moronic.
      He is a tip Tillerson don't ask nations to do what your not prepared to do, go over with a equal proposition we will remove sanctions from Russia and Syria if you remove sanctions from South Korea, now! you have Russia and Syria batting for you Dummkopf!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok