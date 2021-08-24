Elon Musk Tweets 'Old World in Dying Blaze of Splendour' in Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Puzzled

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX has not responded to any of the comments on his tweet yet, something that could clarify whether he is just a fan of historical books or trying to send a hidden message.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a mysterious tweet about "the old world" being "in the dying blaze of splendour", prompting his fans to scratch their heads in confusion.

The tech billionaire captioned the post with "The Guns of August", the title of a historical book by Barbara W. Tuchman, which, in particular, centers on the first month of World War One.

The post contains a passage from the book that begins with the description of a funeral as a massive royal parade arrives to pay their last respects to Edward VII, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and the British Dominions, who ruled between 22 January 1901 and 6 May 1910.

The Guns of August pic.twitter.com/m7J2sJVNIT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

"So gorgeous was the spectacle on the May morning of 1910, when nine kings rode in the funeral of Edward VII of England that the crowd, waiting in hushed and black-clad awe, could not keep back gasps of admiration", the message reads.

It wraps up with: "The muffled tongue of Big Ben tolled nine by the clock as the cortege left the palace, but on history's clock it was sunset, and the sun of the old world was setting in a dying blaze of splendor never to be seen again".

Netizens were quick to start guessing why Musk published such a post and whether there was encrypted information in the tweet.

"Elon is trying to tell us something important! What is it?", one user said, while another netizen tweeted, "in Elon we trust".

What an intriguing way of summarizing our current state of affairs. History is powerful. 🤔😉 — Systemreboot (@Colleen61446139) August 24, 2021

Beautifully written introduction to the culminations of disaster pic.twitter.com/59wQvL0nbt — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) August 23, 2021

With the end of the era, a new era was ushered in. #elongate pic.twitter.com/X5SkcX0AZ6 — Elongate For Charity Crypto Token (@ElongateFor) August 23, 2021

More than a 100 years later, the World is at another crossroad of History. Everything will change. — Michel Cartier (@MichelCartier6) August 23, 2021

Are we in the first month of the 3rd world war? I’m not sure it’s the first month… — Preston Weekes (@formula_eq) August 23, 2021

Excellent comparison of Barbara W. Tuchman's book to current situation and outcome of Afghanistan war, keep sharing your knowledge, view and contributions as products for survival of humanity — rajesh dubey (@raj67890076) August 24, 2021

In Elon we Trust

DD2M

⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8VdQbdRZAh — Fahim ishaq (@Fahimishaq4) August 23, 2021

Elon is trying to tell us something important! What is it? 🙄🙄🙄🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/678FOYnmOA — 𝐁𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 (@billhuang688) August 23, 2021

One netizen even suggested that Musk was referring to the latest events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* came to power after capturing the capital Kabul without a fight on 15 August.

"Excellent comparison of Barbara W. Tuchman's book to current situation and outcome of Afghanistan war, keep sharing your knowledge, view, and contributions as products for survival of humanity", the user tweeted. One Twitterian went even further by wondering whether we're "in the first month of the 3rd world war".

*The Taiban is a terrorist organisation bannedin Russia and many other countries.