Resistance to Taliban May Result in Long-Term Civil War in Afghanistan, CSTO Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are concerns that resistance to the Taliban* movement may result in a long-term civil war in Afghanistan, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on 23 August .

"There are fears that the emerging pockets of resistance to the Taliban may lead to the unfolding of a long-term civil war with unpredictable consequences for the security of not only Afghanistan but also a larger region," Zas said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The secretary general, however, noted that there was no need to engage additional forces, including from the CSTO, in safeguarding the Tajik-Afghan border.

"As for the joint protection of the state border, today, the Tajik border guards, the armed forces [of Tajikistan] are quite closely monitoring the current situation on this border, the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Therefore, there is no need to involve additional forces now to guard the border," Zas said.

The Tajik forces will need help with technical equipment, he said, noting that relevant measures will be taken both through the CSTO and bilaterally.

© REUTERS / STRINGER FILE PHOTO: A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.

CSTO Unaware of Arms Deliveries From Tajikistan to Afghan Panjshir

CSTO has no information regarding deliveries of weapons from Tajikistan to Afghanistan’s Panjshir province where resistance forces against the Taliban are based, Zas added.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channel Herat Times reported, citing a source, that resistance forces delivered arms to Panjshir from Tajiklistan.

"No, we do not have such information," Zas told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August, causing the US-backed civilian government to fall. This, in turn, prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.

* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.