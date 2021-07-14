YouTube Star Jake Paul Unapologetically Glad That 'Evil Man' McGregor Broke His Leg, Lost UFC Match

Last week, followers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) suggested beastly Irishman Connor McGregor should consider retirement. McGregor, a former double UFC champion, stumbled and fractured his leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier and lost the match over the weekend.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul, who recently entered the field of boxing, has called Conor McGregor a "piece of sh*t", pointing to his post-UFC 264 behaviour that was caught on camera.

"He's a piece of sh*t. He's sitting there on the ground after losing, talking sh*t to Dustin Poirier's wife. I don't feel bad at all. I think he's an evil man, and he had what was coming for him", Paul said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Paul, aged 24, has been trying to start a beef with McGregor for some time now since fighting caught his attention.

Recently, Paul bought a customised bejeweled chain worth $100,000, with a pendant of McGregor lying defeated and in pain. The social media star also flaunted his new chain on his Instagram handle with his 16.4 million followers.

"I think he deserves it. I think it's hilarious. I hope he takes a picture with it and posts it on Instagram. I just love to see McGregor plummet. He was a meteoric star that's now just taking a nosedive. Before I wanted to fight him and I offered him $50 million, now my offer is $23", Paul told the media while revealing his plans of sending the diamond-studded chain to McGregor.

A boxing match between McGregor and Paul has been rumoured to be in the works for quite some time now. Before his fight with Poirier, McGregor was questioned if he was considering fighting Paul in the coming days to which he said: "I don't see so, but never say never".

The Irishman further went on to call Paul and his YouTube star brother Logan "dingbats". For now, McGregor has been handed a six-month medical suspension after undergoing a three-hour surgery after the injury sustained in the UFC match.