'Time To Retire?': Twitter Pounded With Memes After Dustin Poirier Defeats Conor McGregor At UFA

The ongoing Ultimate Fighting Championship took an interesting turn on Sunday after American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier was awarded victory in his match against Connor McGregor.
Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor by injury TKO at UFC 264 after McGregor appeared to break his ankle, causing a doctor’s stoppage.#ufc264 pic.twitter.com/gKhmvW2TpO— Naija Gist Spot (@9jagistspot) July 11, 2021
Both fighters were 32 years old, and both were record-breaking MMA fighters, each with a massive fan-base.
As the results of this match were declared, followers of the tournament took to Twitter to share their opinions on the situation.
While some said McGregor should consider retirement, the others humorously expressed concerns as to whether Poirier would be able to return home safely after snatching victory from the beastly Irishman.
@TheNotoriousMMA time to retire bro 🥊— Huh??.. 🎤 (@Duuragpapi) July 11, 2021
Conor McGregor chasing Dustin Poiriers bus after the fight tonight: #UFC264#ConorMcGregor #McGregorvsPoirier3pic.twitter.com/tJOL18GCql— CA$H (@Cashwyd1x) July 11, 2021
Conor fans feeling like right now #ufc264 #ConorMcGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/ldcGSQVgEz— Blasian318 (@jowindelle) July 11, 2021
Dustin Poirier pulling up to Conor McGregor’s hospital room tonight pic.twitter.com/GurU9tTC04— IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) July 11, 2021
Conor McGregor showing up for his next fight humbled 😂 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/Z5zoEq2UKq— (≖︿≖ ) Boycott divest and sanction #BDS 🇵🇸 (@alpasasi) July 11, 2021
Along with Poierier himself, UFA fans have also sent prayers for McGregor's quick recovery.
