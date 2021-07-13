Conor McGregor Slapped With Six-Month Medical Suspension After Breaking His Leg During Match

The champion UFC fighter declared over the weekend in a social media post that he was on the recovery path after having undergone surgery for nearly four hours in order to realign a broken tibia.

Famed UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been handed a six-month medical suspension after the Irish mixed martial artist broke his leg during a recent match in Las Vegas, Nevada, newly surfaced reports have detailed.

A list of medical suspensions released by MixedMartialArts.com on Tuesday detailed that McGregor will be barred from the octagon - at most - until January 7, 2022, unless he manages to obtain clearance from an orthopedic physician for his fractured leg. At minimum, his suspension could run until August 25.

McGregor is also not permitted to participate in any contact training until August 10.

© REUTERS / Gary A. Vasquez Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.

The announcement came as the fighter recently noted on social media that his surgery “went excellent,” and that he will be spending the next six weeks on crutches, which would place him a few days shy of the minimum suspension.

Medical suspensions are quite typical in the sport, having been enforced to ensure that athletes are provided with an allotted time in which they solely focus on their wellbeing after having been injured.

McGregor’s temporary setback unfolded on July 10 during UFC 264 at Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena. Shockingly, despite having broken the tibia on his left leg, McGregor managed to briefly hold an on-scene interview with UFC President Dana White before being whisked away on a stretcher.

​The Tuesday announcement will mark the second long-term suspension handed down to McGregor during the 2021 season. The Irishman previously received a medical suspension in January, after a fight against fellow fighter Dustin Poirier left him bloodied inside the octagon.

Incidentally, the July 10 match was also against Poirier, who was not listed as having suffered any injuries on the medical suspension list.

Aside from McGregor, fighters Greg Hardy, Yana Kunitskaya, Sean O’Malley, Ryan Hall and Omari Akhmedoc also all face a six-month suspension.