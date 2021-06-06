Users Blast Twitter For Double Standards After It Declares Access to Open Internet 'Human Right'

Twitter made the statement on access to a "free and open Internet" being an "essential human right" even as it faces accusations of hypocrisy and censorship after it banned former US President Donald Trump and other prominent conservative figures.

Following the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria after the platform suspended the account of the nation's president, Muhammadu Buhari, the account of Twitter Public Policy tweeted on Saturday that it is "deeply concerned" with the situation and considers access to the internet an "essential human right in modern society".

"We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world", the social media company tweeted.

The statement prompted immediate reaction, with users recalling how Twitter appeared to violate its own description of the internet as an "essential human right" when it came to the former US president, Donald Trump, and other conservative figures who were ousted from the platform for allegedly disobeying the terms and conditions.

I am deeply concerned by the suspending of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society, even if you disagree with their politics. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 5, 2021

So why are you depriving President Trump, Laura Loomer, Mike Lindell, Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, and countless others of this "essential human right"? — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 5, 2021

An essential human right for me, but not for thee. pic.twitter.com/ym1uHuNe5k — (((Maferegas))) (@maferegas) June 5, 2021

lmaooooooo. you ban people and violate their human rights everyday. I guess you just hate it that someone did it to you. I pray more nations rise up and stand against Twitter's censorship. — Yeou (@gcfdive) June 5, 2021

​According to users, it was hypocritical of Twitter to suddenly voice its advocacy of freedom of speech in light of the bans and what is seen by many conservatives and Republicans as an attempt to silence opinions that differ from the mainstream.

One thing Twitter doesn't care about is freedom of speech. Through its censors who judge crimes of opinion, even though they not having the public faith to do so, Twitter influences and directs interactions according to its "progressive" view of things.

Well done,hope it spreads — Thiago Souza 🇧🇷 (@thiagotps) June 5, 2021

>Twitter ban and silence whoever they want

>proceeds to get banned by a country

>cries and pulls the human rights card.



Well if silencing people on the internet is a violation of human rights then I guess we'll see twitter at the Hague in the International Court of Justice. — Packwood (@_ACGP_) June 5, 2021

​Netizens even illustrated their point with memes.

​The Nigerian government announced its decision to block Twitter in the country earlier on Friday, citing a “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.” According to Abuja, the ban of the social media platform in the country will be "indefinite".

The move to block Twitter in Nigeria was a response to how the platform removed a tweet from the country's president after it was flagged as "offensive" by some users.