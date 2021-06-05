Nigeria's Attorney General Reportedly Orders Arrest, Prosecution of Twitter Ban Violators

On Friday, Nigeria announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter's activities in the country, two days after the tech giant removed a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari's account for violating its rules.

Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami has ordered a speedy prosecution of violators of the government ban on Twitter’s operations in the country.

“Mr Malami directed the DPPF [the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation] to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communications Commission, NCC, and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay”, the statement said.

Nigerians reportedly started using VPNs to access Twitter after the government banned the platform's activities in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, telecoms operators announced they had complied with a government directive to suspend access to Twitter indefinitely, just days after the platform deleted a tweet by the country's president, Muhammadu Buhari, for violating its rules.

"The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria", a spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said in a statement Friday.

The statement also added that "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence" prompted the ban.

