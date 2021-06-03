Before Being Killed by Lord Ashcroft's Daughter-in-Law, Belize Cop Told Friend He Was Going on Date

The cop was shot in the head with his own 9mm Glock 17 by socialite Jasmine Hartin.

Belizean Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, on the night when he was shot in the head and killed by the daughter-in-law of billionaire Lord Ashcroft, told his friend that he was going on a date with a woman whose identity he would take "to the grave", the Daily Mail reported.

The policeman also said he was staying at a luxury resort operated by Hartin's husband Andrew Ashcroft - who is the son of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft - for free.

Law enforcement said that the body of Jemmott, a father-of-five, was found floating near the shore and that the socialite was discovered covered in a red substance like that of blood. Hartin claimed that she shot the policeman by accident.

Hartin was charged with “manslaughter by negligence”, her lawyer Godfrey Smith told reporters on Monday.

The 32-year-old socialite was kept for four days in the San Pedro jail, which was described by locals as “hell on earth”. One of the inmates who happened to be locked up with her told the Daily Mail that Hartin threw a tantrum when the guards refused to allow her to smoke or access her “pills”.

Hartin was transferred Tuesday to the notorious Belize Central Prison, which once appeared in an episode of the “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons”, The Independent reported.