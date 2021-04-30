Register
01:13 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senator Scott speaks with reporters as he transits the subway system beneath the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    Twitter Intervenes After Netizens Label Sen. Scott 'Uncle Tim' Over Biden Rebuttal Speech

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766532_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f865332ea5632127cee4a2d7d60d85f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202104301082766961-twitter-intervenes-after-netizens-label-sen-scott-uncle-tim-over-biden-rebuttal-speech-/

    The phrase "Uncle Tom," derived from the lead character in Harriet Beecher Stowe's abolitionist novel Uncle Tom's Cabin, is a racial epithet that is traditionally used to describe a Black person in the US who is excessively subservient to white people, and overly seeks their approval.

    Twitter confirmed in a Thursday statement that the social media platform had to intervene and block the trending phrase "Uncle Tim" - a play on "Uncle Tom" - after Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered a rebuttal to US President Joe Biden's address to a joint congressional session. 

    Scott is the first Black US Senator from South Carolina, as well as the only Black Republican senator in Congress. 

    "I can confirm that we are blocking the phrase you referenced from appearing in Trends. This is in line with our policies on Trends," a Twitter spokesperson said to the Washington Examiner.

    "We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter. This means that at times, we may not allow or may temporarily prevent content from appearing in Trends until more context is available. This includes Trends that violate The Twitter Rules."

    "I get called Uncle Tom and the N-word by progressives ... I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," the Republican senator remarked Wednesday night, following Biden's address. 

    "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country," he said later on. "And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present." 

    However, when Scott appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, he claimed that he was the victim of race-based discrimination in present-day America. 

    "What they want for us is for us to stay in a little, small corner and not go against the tide that they think is America. Their America and my America aren't the same America, if, in fact, they think that discriminating is the fastest way to end discrimination," he added. 

    Despite the removal of the trending topic, one who searches "Uncle Tim" on Twitter can still see the tweets, which includes a mix of posts attacking and defending the Republican senator. 

    "Tim Scott gets called Uncle Tom by progressives. But he’s an Uncle Tim," tweeted music journalist and former MSNBC host Touré. 

    Bishop Talbert Swan also railed against Sen. Scott, saying "Uncle Tim Scott has perfected the art of sycophantic bootlicking. He’s a master step n fetch it artist [sic] and cunning white supremacy apologist, who demonstrated his buck dancing skills in front of the entire world." 

    On the other side of the aisle, Scott's fellow Republicans came to his defense and asserted that it was "the left" and "progressives" who were being hypocritical. 

    "'Uncle Tim' is trending on Twitter right now because apparently it's okay to use racist epithets as long as they're directed at a Republican," tweeted writer Eddie Zipperer.

    "The fact that 'Uncle Tim' is trending on Twitter — right after Tim Scott’s speech where he pointed out that progressives often call him the N-word — tells you everything about the left’s double standards," tweeted biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. "'Anti-racists' turn out to be the real racists almost every time." 

    Related:

    Biden Admin Pursuing Menthol Cigarette Ban, Despite Concerns of 'Serious Racial Implications'
    US Needs to Keep Lines of Communication Open With Russia to Achieve Some Stability, State Dept Says
    Biden’s American Family Plan Proposes Tax Increase on Investment Wealth
    Dreaming of Cancun? Netizens Giggle at Ted Cruz Nodding Off During Biden’s Joint Address
    Netizens Grab Popcorn as Ted Cruz, Trevor Noah Squabble Over 2020 US Census
    Tags:
    Twitter, social media, discrimination, racism, US History, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse