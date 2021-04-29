Register
06:37 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden turns from the podium after speaking to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, 28 April 2021.

    Biden's First Speech to Congress: 'Exhausting War on Immigration', Police & Gun Reforms, and More

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    109
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757418_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e78efaaf700e52ba5149d9ba11ae78c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104291082757488-bidens-first-speech-to-congress-exhausting-war-on-immigration-police--gun-reforms-and-more/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden in his first speech to Congress vowed to challenge China, Russia, and other "rivals" on security matters, outlined his jobs plan to revive the American economy, and called on lawmakers to pass gun control, police and immigration reform legislation.

    "Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again", said Joe Biden during his first speech to Congress.

    The President said he inherited a nation in crisis, from the pandemic to the post-Capitol riot upheaval, which he described as the "worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War".

    "The insurrection was an existential crisis, a test on whether our democracy could survive. And it did. But the struggle is far from over."
    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the dais behind him, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the dais behind him, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.

    Here are key takeaways from his address.

    National Security

    Joe Biden claimed the United States seeks no escalation with Russia and believes both countries can cooperate where their interests converge.

    The US President took credit for responding "in a direct and proportionate way" to Russia’s alleged interference in US elections and cyberattacks, accusations Moscow has repeatedly denied.

    Biden pointed out the United States and Russia can cooperate in areas of mutual interest, just as they did by extending the New START Treaty on nuclear arms and on climate change.

    In addition, Biden said he had notified Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States will retain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific region:

    "I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe - not to start conflict - but to prevent conflict."

    Biden added that the United States is consulting closely with its allies to address threats ostensibly posed by Iran and North Korea's nuclear programmes through diplomacy and deterrence.

    Among other "national security concerns", the president singled out white supremacy, which he described as terrorism that represents the most lethal threat to the US homeland.

    Economy

    According to the US President, the US economy had created more than 1.3 million new jobs during his first 100 days in office, which he claims is "more than any president on record".

    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.

    Biden told Congress his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan to renovate US infrastructure will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth in the United States. The plan would expand education and child care, financed partly through higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

    "It will crack down on America— millionaires and billionaires who cheat on their taxes."

    Biden also outlined his American Families Plan, which consists of about $1 trillion in investments over a 10-year period and $800 billion in tax cuts for American families and workers. This is the second phase of the $2.3 trillion package.

    Immigration

    The US president called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation.

    "Let’s end our exhausting war over immigration. On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress. If you believe we need a secure border - pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship - pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem - I have sent you a bill, now pass it."

    The Biden administration is attempting to improve economic and security issues in the Northern Triangle countries that are driving hundreds of thousands of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

    US government data revealed that US southern border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded represent the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

    Police and Guns

    Biden urged Congress to approve in May a police reform bill that would address the issue of racially-motivated brutality.

    "Let’s get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The country supports this reform. Congress should act," Biden said in a speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

    Floyd, an unemployed African-American ex-convict living in Minneapolis, died while being arrested by police last May. Earlier this month, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the Floyd case.

    DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Weapons for sale hang on the wall at WEX Gunworks on March 24, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to “immediately pass” legislation to help curb gun violence in the county.
    © AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
    Texas GOP Chairman: Biden Trying to Punish Legal, Law-Abiding Gun Owners With 'Meaningless' Orders
    The police reform bears Chauvin's name and has already passed the House of Representatives, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

    "I don't want to become confrontational, but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of Democrats and colleagues and close the loopholes in background checks for guns."

    Biden called on Democrats and Republicans to find a common ground and urged them to work together in Congress to pass stricter background checks, and to ban the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

    Mass shootings, defined by Congress in 2013 as shooting incidents which leave three or more people dead, have received national media coverage in the US. Seven mass shootings in the US have resulted in more than five people being killed during the Biden administration's first 100 days in office, in the states of Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia, and Indiana. While they represent a small percent of the total number of murders in the US (16,425 in 2019), mass shootings continue to grab headlines and drive the debate over gun control.

    Healthcare

    In his address, Biden called for the creation of a new health research agency that would be able to develop breakthroughs to treat disease like diabetes and cancer.

    "The National Institutes of Health, the NIH - should create a similar Advanced Research Projects Agency for health to develop breakthroughs - to prevent, detect, and treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cancer," Biden said.

    Biden touted his administration's efforts to provide more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the United States in his first 100 days. He said the United States will soon provide the world with vaccines once needs are met for Americans.

    "There is no wall high enough to keep the virus out. And our own vaccine supply as it grows to meet our needs, and we are meeting them, will become an arsenal for vaccines — we will become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries just as America is an arsenal of democracy for the world."
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse