US Does Not Seek Escalation With Russia, Joe Biden Says

According to the American president, both Moscow and Washington can cooperate in fields of mutual interest, like nuclear arms and climate change.

The United States seeks no escalation with Russia and believes both countries can cooperate where their interests converge, US President Joe Biden said in an address to Congress.

"With regard to Russia, I made very clear to President Putin that while we don’t seek escalation, their actions have consequences," according to the transcript provided in advance by the White House.

He took credit for responding "in a direct and proportionate way" to Russia’s alleged interference in US elections and cyberattacks. Russia denies all allegations.

"But we can also cooperate when it’s in our mutual interests. As we did when we extended the New START Treaty on nuclear arms - and as we’re working to do on the climate crisis," Biden is poised to say.

Tensions intensified between Washington and Moscow following a US intelligence report that alleged Russian intelligence was behind last year's SolarWinds hack on US information technology systems and accused Moscow of interfering in the 2020 US election. In April, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over these allegations and other hostile acts against US interests. Moscow has denied the accusations as lacking any evidence.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the fresh round of sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response, Russia banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Meanwhile, tensions have also been high over Ukraine crisis, as the West has accused Russia of a "military build-up" on the Ukranian border. Russia has maintained that all troops movements are aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's borders. Moscow has also repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and stressed that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic process in compliance with international law.

© REUTERS / YORUK ISIK U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey April 27, 2021.

The latest round of escalation also comes after Biden's interview with ABC News, in which he claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for alleged interference in the US election and called his Russian counterpart a "killer."

Putin commented on Biden's words, wishing him good health and reminding him that evaluating other people is like looking in a mirror, and invited Biden to continue the discussion online.