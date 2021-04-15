Register
16:08 GMT15 April 2021
    'Great Shape': Canadian MP 'Accidentally' Gets Naked During Video Call

    Viral
    A Liberal lawmaker from Quebec found himself in an embarrassing situation this week after a nude photo of him found its way online – it was taken during a virtual meeting with fellow parliamentarians. It’s easy to feel sorry for him – in COVID times many have been literally caught with their pants down during Zoom calls.

    William Amos, a Canadian MP representing Quebec’s district of Pontiac, was forced to apologise for getting naked during a virtual House of Commons meeting. 

    During the session with fellow MPs, the politician, who represents Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party, was caught on camera in the buff while proudly standing between a Canada and Quebec flag.

    The meeting was publicly broadcasted but as Amos was not speaking at the time, his image was only visible to fellow MPs and staffers through the internal feed.

    However, someone took a screen shot of his naked bod, which is now doing the rounds online – although it's not known who leaked it. 

    But according to MP Claude DeBellefeuille from Bloc Québécois, who pointed out the incident to House Speaker Anthony Rota after the hybrid parliamentary session ended, Amos is in a really “good shape.”

    The politician then sarcastically reminded everyone about what was an appropriate dress code for lawmakers – even if they're tuning in from home. 

    "Today we've set a new record. We've seen a member during Question Period improperly dressed — that is, unclothed,” DeBellefeuille said in French. “We have seen that the member was in very good shape, but I think that this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and to control his camera."

    It appears Amos had no intention to showoff his apparently splendid physique after saying he was “embarrassed” by the “unfortunate mistake.”

    “My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House,” Amos explained on Twitter.

    According to Chief Government Whip Mark Holland, the MP was “utterly mortified” by the incident.

    Amos promised it won’t happen again but according to comments from social media users, the politician has nothing to be ashamed of. First of all, many pointed to him being in great shape for a 46-year-old father of two. Secondly, people wrote that whoever leaked the image should be ashamed for their behaviour – after all, it’s not only mean but also illegal.

    Meanwhile, American lawyer and writer Jeffrey Toobin lost his job at The New Yorker last year after getting caught masturbating on camera during a Zoom call with colleagues. Back then, many people argued that Toobin’s behaviour amounted to sexual misconduct.

    Tags:
    Justin Trudeau, Labour party, naked, naked man, parliament, Zoom, video, Canada
