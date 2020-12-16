Register
07:32 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, in New York

    Eyewitness to Jeffrey Toobin's 'Zoom Masturbation' Shares New Details Into CNN Analyst's Exposure

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081475439_0:0:2858:1608_1200x675_80_0_0_f3e39cf853146866d9f896db7129944f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012161081475487-eyewitness-to-jeffrey-toobins-zoom-masturbation-shares-new-details-into-cnn-analysts-exposure/

    American lawyer and writer Jeffrey Toobin was earlier fired from The New Yorker, where he had spent nearly 30 years, following a masturbation scandal – the prominent journo was caught on camera pleasuring himself during a Zoom call with colleagues from his magazine and WNYC Radio.

    New details into Jeffrey Toobin’s scandalous self-exposure – now referred to as the “Zoom Dick Incident” – were shared by his New Yorker colleague Masha Gessen who was present during the call and was one of the first people to speak publicly about the infamous gathering.

    “It wasn’t a full-out sexual act, but it was much more than a second,” Gessen, who is non-binary and asks to be referred to using they/them pronouns, told the New York Times.  “I was really, truly shocked.”

    Gessen described the whole experience as “traumatic”, but still was ready to defend the colleague, who had spent several decades at the newspaper, which had now sacked him following the scandal.

    “I think it’s tragic that a guy would get fired for really just doing something really stupid,” Gessen added.

    Another New Yorker staffer, Malcolm Gladwell, also supported the discarded journalist, while condemning his public flagellation:

    “They just assumed he had done something terrible, but never told us what the terrible thing was,” Gladwell insisted.

    “My only feeling — the only way I could explain it — was that Condé Nast had taken an unexpected turn toward traditional Catholic teaching,” the Canadian journalist said in a reference to the parent company of The New Yorker.

    The scandalous zoom call described by participants as “election stimulation” took place on 15 October, featuring not only New Yorker journalists Masha Gessen and Jane Mayer, but also the staff from WNYC Radio. During the hours-long meeting, Toobin was captured on camera exposing himself and masturbating in an online room which included men, women, and Gessen.

    Gessen earlier suggested that the legendary reporter did not realise that his camera was turned on and people could see him.

    The NYT however reported now that during the call, the 60-year-old Toobin “was seen lowering and raising his computer camera, exposing and touching his penis, and motioning an air kiss to someone other than his colleagues.”

    Following a strong backlash, the Zoom Dick Incident has received and accusations of sexual misconduct, Toobin took a leave from CNN where he is a senior legal analyst. He has officially retained his post on the channel, despite being fired from the New Yorker.  

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Toobin, exposure, scandal, Masturbation, CNN, New Yorker magazine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse