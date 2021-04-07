Video: Massive Lizard Ransacks 7-Eleven Shop in Thailand

Customers of a 7-Eleven store in Thailand's in Nakhon Pathom were joined by a giant, 6-feet-long lizard when they went out to buy groceries on Tuesday, according to The Daily Mail.
The video, showing the ponderous reptile clambering up a shelf in the grocery store and downing boxes with its tail, immediately went viral, with shocked customers yelling in panic. Eventually, the lizard is seen topping the shelf and freezing, its tongue briefly appearing from its mouth.
According to The Daily Mail, staffers and shoppers hid behind other shelves, as a shop assistant informed the police about the unwanted customer.
"I only stopped at the shop to buy some food and then saw the huge monitor lizard inside. I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle", one of the customers told The Daily Mail. "They're dangerous animals, especially when they're angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards."
what is going on!? 😭 pic.twitter.com/sVUitJx5Vk— Complex (@Complex) April 7, 2021
The rescue team reportedly freed the shop, dragging the lizard, which was not lucky enough to grab some food, out of the building. According to the outlet, the reptile, like so many other animals in the region, is struggling to feed itself after months of dry weather and little to no rain.
All comments
Show new comments (0)