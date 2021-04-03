Buttigieg Mocked After Video Emerges of His Bike Being Unloaded From SUV Ahead of Ride

In March, Buttigieg claimed that the White House may consider introducing a vehicle mileage tax to help cover the costs of the Biden administration’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure package.

Netizens have mocked US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg after a video surfaced on Twitter to show his security staff unloading his bike from an SUV, apparently ahead of a White House meeting.

The footage then shows a pair of SUVs shadowing Buttigieg as he cycles to his intended destination.

“Caught in the act”, conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted, commenting on what other netizens described as theatrics or just plain hypocrisy.

“Don't mind him, just saving the world by going eco friendly in the last few hundred feet to his workplace,” another Twitter user noted, in an apparent nod to the US transportation secretary.

Another netizen sarcastically referred to the fact of Buttigieg being openly homosexual, tweeting, “The ride of ‘shame’ after a night out with the boys?”

“Caught red handed pretending to care about the environment”, one more user argued.

The remarks come after President Joe Biden vowed to stick to "green" transport systems to cut carbon emissions, in line with the White House's ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Last month, Buttigieg, in turn, said that Washington might consider slapping a vehicle mileage tax to help cover the costs of the infrastructure package. He then told CNN that the tax was “not part of the conversation about this infrastructure bill”.