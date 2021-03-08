Register
07:30 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Australian television news in Sydney, Monday, March 8, 2021, reports on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. The interview airs in Australia Monday evening.

    'Who is Ursula?' Twitter Explodes as Meghan Markle Compares Herself to 'Voiceless' Little Mermaid

    © AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082282422_0:0:3545:1994_1200x675_80_0_0_6f8088ff3bc1decd8b6420f118ffa121.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202103081082282269-who-is-ursula-twitter-explodes-as-meghan-markle-compares-herself-to-voiceless-little-mermaid/

    In a hotly anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombshells over their relationship with the Royal Family, with the former Suits star revealing that she was suicidal during her pregnancy and "naive" to marry Harry.

    Meghan Markle has drawn parallels between herself and "The Little Mermaid" in an explosive interview with famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

    Markle, who met her real-life prince, Harry, revealed that she realised how similar her situation was to that of Ariel's as she watched the Disney movie.

    In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Meghan Markle Claims Royal Family Had ‘Concerns’ About ‘How Dark’ Her Son’s Skin Would Be
    In the animated movie, the little mermaid, Ariel, falls in love with Prince Eric, who is human, and in order to be with him on land, she makes a deal with a wicked sea witch named Ursula. Under the deal, Ariel gives up her life in the sea and her voice in exchange for three days as a human to be with her prince.

    Eventually, Ursula is defeated, and Ariel gets her happily ever after as she has her voice back, stays human for good, and marries the prince.

    "I was sitting in Nottingham cottage and The Little Mermaid came on. And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid but it came on and I was like, 'Well I'm here all the time I might as well watch this'. And I went, 'Oh my God she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice'. But in the end she gets her voice back", Meghan says.

    Oprah suggested "And this is what happened here. You feel like you got your voice back", to which the Duchess replied with a single word: "Yeah".

    Later, the former actress told Oprah that her love story with Harry has been "greater than any fairytale you've ever read", however, social media users flocked to Twitter to guess who Meghan considers "Ursula" in her story.

    Some suggested that Meghan meant Queen Elizabeth II, but the Duchess told Oprah that the monarch had always been "wonderful to her", and she "loved being in her company".

    ​Others were seemingly shocked at the spot-on parallel, saying they teared up at the comparison:

    During her candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle was asked if she was "silent or silenced" at the beginning of her life within the Royal Family.

    "I've always valued independence. I've always been outspoken, especially about women's rights, and that's the sad irony of the last four years, I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then I was silent", Meghan said, prompting a question from Oprah: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

    Meghan replied, "The latter".

    In the interview, Meghan and Harry revealed that they're expecting a baby girl, with the Duchess of Sussex opening up about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy after bullying from the media and amid the pressure of dealing with life as a royal.

    Tags:
    Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse