Meghan Markle Claims Royal Family Had ‘Concerns’ About ‘How Dark’ Her Son’s Skin Would Be

During the much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle also claimed she had suicidal thoughts and even asked the British royalty for mental help, but it was allegedly denied to her.

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in the new tell-all interview that there had been “concerns” within the royal family about “how dark” her son Archie's skin would be.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.

The Duchess, however, refused to disclose who had allegedly expressed those concerns, saying it “would be very damaging to them.” She also said she learned about the alleged conversation through Prince Harry.

The interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday, provides a first “inside” look into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they stepped down as royals to become “financially independent”, focusing on the much-speculated wedge between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family.

Markle also shared that she had suicidal thoughts in the middle of the night, but the Royal family denied her mental health help.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle said.

Prince Harry told Oprah that he “had no idea what to do” when Meghan told him about her suicidal thoughts, adding that he was “ashamed” to discuss it with the royal family.

According to The Mirror, Prince Harry had spoken with the Queen and has been in “regular contact” with Prince Charles ahead of the interview. However, royal aides reportedly said that the Queen did not have “an advance copy” of the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah and Buckingham Palace would have to watch the show “at the same time” as the rest of the world.

Prior to the interview, the Wall Street Journal reported that CBS was paying a license fee of between $7 million and $9 million for the right to air it.