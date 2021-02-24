Tiger Woods' 'Tired' Appearance Before Car Crash Catches Online Crowd's Eye

The famous golfer was rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles with "multiple leg injuries" sustained during the crash.

Golf star Tiger Woods’ appearance on CBS Sports the day before his 23 February car crash has caught the eye of quite a few social media users, who raised concerns about the celebrity’s appearance.

As the New York Post points out, Woods seemed "exhausted" during the TV appearance, even though he said he was "feeling fine" when host Jim Nantz inquired about the golfer’s recovery from back surgery.

Tiger Woods update from CBS. pic.twitter.com/NEUtCPKrpV — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) February 21, 2021

​A number of netizens pointed at how “tired” Woods looked and questioned what might have been the cause.

Bloody hell. Tiger Woods looked absolutely fried in that interview just now. Bloated, dull looking face and sounded like he was speaking through a muffler. Honestly reckon this last surgery could be the end for him. — Will Trinkwon (@WillTrinkwon) February 21, 2021

He looks tired and sore but not under the influence, you would hear it. Definitive signs and he isn’t showing any other then maybe allergies or being tired. — Nonya (@Nonya1115) February 23, 2021

Just seems tired. Get well soon, Tiger. — jellie bellie (@jelliebellie10) February 24, 2021

Medication — E. C. Cooper (@coopster2u) February 23, 2021

His eyes are not right. Looks like me when I get up with a sinus headache. — AmericanCitizen (@PJB956) February 23, 2021

At least one person suggested that Tiger could’ve been affected by the time zone difference.

He’s on a different time zone!! I never sleep well when I travel to the west coast from the east coast. It takes a long time to get on a good sleep schedule with the 3 hour time difference. — Cindy K (@cindykirk947) February 23, 2021

​And another argued that the golfer actually "doesn’t look that bad."

He doesn't look that bad.... hes looked alot worse — dave (@daveflagslo) February 23, 2021

​Woods ended up in hospital after his car lurched off the road and collided with a tree near his home in southern California.

The famous golfer was brought to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles with "multiple leg injuries."