Bill Gates: Trump Should Probably Be Allowed Back on Social Media

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has suggested that former President Donald Trump should probably be allowed back on social media, notwithstanding what he said were his "corrosive" theories about fraud in the 2020 election.
"I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on," Gates said, speaking to CNBC on Thursday.
"It's weird when you're saying that the election was stolen without any facts there and how corrosive that is, but I'll bet they'll find a way to let him back on. His stuff may be labelled as false in a lot of cases. You know in a way people's interest in what he says may go down quite a bit. That'll be interesting to watch," the tech billionaire added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)