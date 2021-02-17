Register
06:56 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, 12 January 2021, in Washington.

    54% of GOP Voters Would Back Trump in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Primary, Claims Poll

    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001805_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5c4b566cbc780d4cbf16bd5861d57354.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102171082101028-54-of-gop-voters-would-back-trump-in-hypothetical-2024-presidential-primary-claims-poll/

    Slightly over a month after protesters incited a riot at the Capitol on 6 January, Donald Trump was acquitted at his second impeachment trial for his alleged role in inciting the events, as US senators voted 57-43 to convict the former president, but failed to reach the two-thirds majority vote needed.

    A new poll has shown that in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump would be the favoured candidate for most Republicans, with 54 percent of respondents saying they would back the former president.

    59 percent of GOP voters said Trump should play a “major role” in the Republican Party in the future, according to the Politico-Morning Consult poll released on 16 February.

    Only 17 percent believed that the former president should play no role at all in the Republican Party.

    This suggests that the former president has regained his earlier standing in a hypothetical GOP primary matchup, as the numbers echo those of late November 2020, before support for Trump plummeted in the wake of the Capitol riots on 6 January.

    ​Now, three days after his acquittal in his second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol, Trump’s standing has soared by 18 percentage points in an upward trend that started to take shape ahead of the Senate trial.

    The poll also shows that Republican voters are now becoming less disposed to blame Donald Trump for the riots, as compared with the survey carried out on 6-7 January, in the immediate aftermath of the events.

    The share of Republicans who said Trump is very or somewhat responsible for the events dropped 14 points, to 27 percent.

    Meanwhile, the share of GOP voters who blamed President Joe Biden for the capitol riot increased 4 points, reaching 46 percent. The share of those who held congressional Democrats responsible grew by 10 points to reach 58 percent.

    When asked by the poll if they approved of the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach Trump, 58 percent of voters said they approve of Trump’s impeachment, which approximately matches the numbers displayed after the House’s vote on 13 January.

    Additionally, 51 percent of voters said they disapproved of the Senate’s acquittal of Trump, with 79 percent of Republican voters approving the Senate’s acquittal of the ex-POTUS.

    Trump Acquittal

    Donald Trump, who would be 78 by election day in 2024, had earlier dodged being barred from office in the future, after a 57-43 Senate vote to convict him on a single article of impeachment. Seven Republicans broke ranks to side with the Democrat senators in a vote to convict Trump.

    The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote of at least 67 out of 100 Senators, and the final tally was 10 votes short.

    The trial vote in the Senate came after five days of arguments presented by the Democrat impeachment managers and Trump's legal defence team related to the former president’s actions ahead of and during the 6 January "Stop the Steal" rally and the subsequent breaching of the Capitol by protesters.

    The rioters had sought to prevent Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results declaring Democrat Joe Biden president.

    Cordoned-off area outside Capitol building
    Cordoned-off area outside Capitol building

    In the wake of the controversial rally, several hundred pro-Trump protesters besieged the Capitol, breaking in, ransacking the building, and forcing lawmakers to postpone the process of certification. Five people died in the unrest. More than 200 protesters were later arrested by law enforcement.

    The impeachment trial, the second to be initiated during Trump's term as US president, concluded after he had already left office. It was triggered by the House Democrats, who alleged he was responsible for the actions of the rioters; that he'd provoked his supporters with claims of wide-spread election fraud, which he failed to prove in court.

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (top) acknowledges a standing ovation from U.S. Senators, the House of Representatives impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s attorneys just before the Senate awards Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of the former president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / US Senate TV
    U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (top) acknowledges a standing ovation from U.S. Senators, the House of Representatives impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s attorneys just before the Senate awards Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of the former president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2021.

    Trump, who during his address to supporters on 6 January called on supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination "peacefully", has vehemently denied his responsibility for the actions of the protesters. The former president was also among the first to condemn the violence at the Capitol building.

    The poll results come as earlier an editorial in the Wall Street Journal suggested Donald Trump would not win another national election.

    This was followed up by Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell writing in an opinion piece on Monday for the same outlet to defend his acquittal decision while lambasting Trump for “unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone”.

    McConnell also emphasised he will oppose pro-Trump candidates seeking Republican nominations in the 2022 midterms, if he believes they would damage chances of beating a Democrat.

    As for the former POTUS, he is yet to commit himself to taking another shot at a second term.

    After his acquittal, Donald Trump told supporters:

    "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

    Related:

    View From Outside US Capitol as Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins
    Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial in US Senate - Day Three
    Day 2 of Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial in US Senate
    US Senate Votes to Acquit Donald Trump on Charges of Inciting Insurrection
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, US Capitol, Capitol, Mitch McConnell, impeachment, impeachment, Republican Party (United States), Republican Party, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse