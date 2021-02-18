Register
01:52 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2020.

    Trump Speaks Out on Biden's Policies, Twitter Ban and Potential 2024 Run in New Interview

    © AFP 2021 / ALEX EDELMAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082061019_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_60787d6b325ab390615a1fa0d5b71ad7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102181082111375-trump-speaks-out-on-bidens-policies-twitter-ban-and-potential-2024-run-in-a-new-interview/

    The ex-commander-in-chief has also reportedly shared that he watched Joe Biden's town hall on Tuesday (which he called a "disgrace"), said he was over Twitter for now, and criticized the possible deal between the new administration and Iran, calling it a "disaster".

    In a return to cable news following more than a month of silence, former US President Donald Trump has shared his views on a range of issues, including a potential presidential bid in 2024 and social media censorship.

    Speaking on Newsmax TV on Wednesday evening, Trump said that he wanted to "be somewhat quiet" after leaving the White House.

    "I really wanted to be somewhat quiet," Trump told host Greg Kelly. "It hasn't been that quiet, frankly, but I wanted to be somewhat quiet."

    Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube all blocked Trump on their social media platforms following the DC riots on January 6, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent the congressional certification of Biden's win in the 2020 election. Lawmakers on both sides accused Trump of inciting the rioters and sought to oust him either through invoking the 25th Amendment, or by initiating a process of impeachment.

    Trump apparently does not regret his Twitter ban, as he criticized the platform for deliberately censoring "everything [he] was saying", adding that "millions of people" are quitting Twitter because it's become "very boring."

    "We were being really harassed on Twitter," Trump said. "They were putting up all sorts of flags, I guess they call them," Trump said. "They were flagging almost anything you see, everything I was saying was being flagged. It's just disgraceful."

    "It's become very boring. We don't want to go back to Twitter," he concluded.

    Trump has had a long history of a complicated relationship with Twitter: the platform began placing a "public interest notice" on select Trump tweets since May, after the president apparently ran afoul of the platform’s rules, invoking criticism from Trump and supporters of his Republican party. Trump administration accused Twitter (and also Facebook) of unfairly targeting tweets by the president and his supporters during the 2020 election campaign.

    Even before the election, Trump and his allies were infuriated with Twitter for blocking the sharing of a New York Post story on alleged wrongdoing by Biden and his son Hunter in dealings with China during the Obama administration years when the Democrat served as vice-president.

    Trump Slams Biden's Statements on Coronavirus Vaccines

    Trump criticized Biden over his recent statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, apparently referring to the president falsely claiming they didn’t have jabs when he entered office. Trump said Biden was “either not telling the truth, or he’s mentally gone”. He added that his administration was actually providing vaccines and that he believes Biden himself took his first shot "long before" the inauguration.

    Biden, 78, was inoculated on January 21, just a day after assuming office. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel approved Pfizer's vaccine for Americans on December 11, when Trump was still in office.

    Trump Hints at Possible 2024 Run

    While he did not state exactly that he was going to attempt another presidential bid, Trump said that he and his team have "tremendous" support, despite the impeachment efforts pushed against him.

    "I won't say yet, bet we have tremendous support," Trump said. "Let's say somebody gets impeached. Typically, their numbers would [go] down. They would [go] down like a dead balloon. But [our] numbers are very good, they're very high."

    Last week, the Senate acquitted Trump on the sole article of "incitement of insurrection". Trump has become the first American president ever to be impeached twice, though both times lawmakers who sought to impeach him failed to obtain the needed two-thirds majority.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse