09:39 GMT20 January 2021
    In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., reacts as she speaks at a town hall event at the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate.

    'Race to Wokeness': Netizens Puzzled After Vogue Gives Kamala Harris New Cover Following Controversy

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Viral
    by
    0 01
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080140111_0:0:3014:1696_1200x675_80_0_0_f3f9347c2680848e739659aaecf6f826.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101201081823149-race-to-wokeness-netizens-puzzled-after-vogue-gives-kamala-harris-new-cover-following-controversy/

    The fashion magazine has often been accused of publishing racially insensitive photoshoots. In the wake of protests against racial discrimination that took place in the United States and across the globe Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour apologised for not including black stylists and photographers in the magazine.

    Vogue will give Kamala Harris a new cover after the previous one caused controversy and accusations of racism. The magazine said it would publish a limited print edition of its February issue with a new photo of Harris. The news comes on the day the politician will be sworn in as vice president of the United States. Harris is the first woman, first woman of colour, and first Asian-American to be elected vice president.

    "In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues", a Vogue spokesperson said.

    The news received a lot of attention on social media.

    Some users were still angry with Vogue and said the magazine intentionally created such a photoshoot to undermine Harris.

    ​Others netizens accused critics of the cover of being woke.

    ​Many users wondered what was wrong with the previous cover.

    ​Other netizens said they loved the previous cover and noted that Harris looks good in any outfit.

    ​Still others criticised Vogue's slogans "by the people, for the people" and "the new America" and claimed that the magazine is trying to get attention.

    ​Netizens who blasted Vogue's first cover accused the magazine of whitewashing as well as undermining Harris because the politician was pictured in a casual black suit and Converse sneakers.

    ​Incidentally, media reports say Vogue was not responsible for the clothes Harris wore during the first photoshoot. They were chosen by the Harris team. However, according to Associated Press, the team was "blindsided" by what came out of the photoshoot. The images were taken by Tyler Mitchell, the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.

    Anna Wintour, whitewash, racism, photoshoot, Vogue, Kamala Harris
    Votre message a été envoyé!
