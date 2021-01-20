'Race to Wokeness': Netizens Puzzled After Vogue Gives Kamala Harris New Cover Following Controversy

The fashion magazine has often been accused of publishing racially insensitive photoshoots. In the wake of protests against racial discrimination that took place in the United States and across the globe Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour apologised for not including black stylists and photographers in the magazine.

Vogue will give Kamala Harris a new cover after the previous one caused controversy and accusations of racism. The magazine said it would publish a limited print edition of its February issue with a new photo of Harris. The news comes on the day the politician will be sworn in as vice president of the United States. Harris is the first woman, first woman of colour, and first Asian-American to be elected vice president.

"In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues", a Vogue spokesperson said.

The news received a lot of attention on social media.

Some users were still angry with Vogue and said the magazine intentionally created such a photoshoot to undermine Harris.

Photo used is disrespectful. #KamalaHarris looks rumpled, jacket askew, top has ridden up. These things are routinely fixed by any photographer before the photo is taken as subject can’t see it. #Vogue knew EXACTLY what message they were sending by using this picture. Shame. — Sandra K Eckersley🔹 (@SandraEckersley) January 12, 2021

​Others netizens accused critics of the cover of being woke.

It’s going to be a 100mph race to complete wokeness across the media. I’ve got my popcorn & can’t wait to watch 👍🏻 — Happyalways (@unhappynow) January 19, 2021

These people are unwell they need help — Dylan Godsell (@dylan_godsell) January 19, 2021

​Many users wondered what was wrong with the previous cover.

WTH is controversial about this? — Neverending Biro (@NeverEndingBiro) January 12, 2021

Controversial? Why? What's to defend? Snowflakeism? — Christy (@Christy38078550) January 13, 2021

​Other netizens said they loved the previous cover and noted that Harris looks good in any outfit.

They better save the other photo where she had her Converse tennis shoes on. LOVED it! — Tish Pearlman (@OOBRadioHost) January 19, 2021

She looks fabulous and is fabulous. Whatever she wears @KamalaHarris — Lynn Buckley (@lynnbuckley1988) January 12, 2021

​Still others criticised Vogue's slogans "by the people, for the people" and "the new America" and claimed that the magazine is trying to get attention.

This is "New America!" Exactly the same America Obama only with more glamor :)This is "New America!" Exactly the same America Obama only with more glamor :)

That slogan: "by the people for the people", is one of the biggest lies in history :) — Republic of Gamers! (@PilotDragoon735) January 20, 2021

This might have been intentional...since all print magazines are struggling including @voguemagazine

Now there it is Limited Edition Cover

Capitalizing on the Controversy!

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ — Zuno Media (@Zuno_Media) January 20, 2021

​Netizens who blasted Vogue's first cover accused the magazine of whitewashing as well as undermining Harris because the politician was pictured in a casual black suit and Converse sneakers.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

​Incidentally, media reports say Vogue was not responsible for the clothes Harris wore during the first photoshoot. They were chosen by the Harris team. However, according to Associated Press, the team was "blindsided" by what came out of the photoshoot. The images were taken by Tyler Mitchell, the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.