Indian Artist Paints Portraits of US President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris

An Indian painter Jagjot Singh Rubal from Punjab has painted portraits of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Rubal, who is delighted by Indian-origin Harris being set to occupy the post of vice president in the US, wishes to gift the painiting to the pair on this special occasion.
Punjab: An artist in Amritsar paints portrait of US President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021
"I want to gift these to them as they'll be taking oath tomorrow. It's matter of great pride to see Kamala Harris becoming Vice President", says Jagjot Singh Rubal pic.twitter.com/g7HtzrO7aQ
He has painted portraits of many famous people and politicians, including that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and outgoing US President Donald Trump.
Right & Left hand artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of British Prince Harry & Mehgan Markle at his home studio in Amritsar, India on Friday, May, 18, 2018. pic.twitter.com/tyPRG01RBd— Jagjot Singh Rubal (@Artistjsrubal) May 20, 2018
Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to his painting of US President Barack Obama at his home studio in amritsar. pic.twitter.com/fUkBeRojdo— Jagjot Singh Rubal (@Artistjsrubal) May 25, 2017
Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on 20 January.
