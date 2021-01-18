Register
19:28 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris

    Get short URL
    173
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris has to date conveyed her messages with ease, preferring among other things well-tailored pantsuits, frequently coupled with a pearl necklace.
    • Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    • Monochromic outfits, like a smart black jacket atop a white shirt, are apparently no less favoured by Mrs Harris, and make a good casual wear for her.
    • There are certain signature style details that tend to project playfulness and self-confidence simultaneously – like, for instance, a blazer coupled with skinny jeans, a pair of Converse trainers… and a strand of pearls, which she wore at a campaign rally in Miami.
    • For the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on 22 February 2014, Harris, California's attorney general at the time, wore a tight glitzy cocktail dress, adorned with sequins and complete with a sweetheart neckline.
    • The then San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco on 18 June 2004, in a black suit, accentuated with a strand of white pearls and a white tee.
    • Attorney Douglas Emhoff (L) and California Attorney General Kamala Harris attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on 22 February 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Harris is donning a floor-length bodycon midnight blue and black gown, with a see-through waistline and upper part.
    • California Attorney General Kamala Harris tours the oil spill clean-up at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on Thursday, 4 June 2015, wearing a signature pantsuit, stilettos, and a pearl necklace.
    • Harris’ pick of clothes for the election night was deemed as particularly symbolic by fashion magazines, as she chose to wear an off-white Carolina Herrera suit, ostensibly in a nod to the colour favoured by the Suffragettes as they advocated for the right to vote.
    • During day one of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on 4 September 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina, then California Attorney General Kamala Harris is seen standing at the podium in a houndstooth-patterned skirt suit , teamed up with a pair of classic patent pumps.
    • Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., bumps elbows with first responders as she was briefed on the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, 15 September 2020 in Auberry, Calif. Harris is seen wearing a casual jacket-jeans ensemble, complete with classic brown Timberland boots.
    • Then Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives at the Common Man Restaurant for lunch in Concord, NH, Monday, 18 February 2019. She gets out of the car keeping the cold at bay in her dark grey overcoat, paired with much loved sneakers – white soles this time. A string of her often-worn black pearls is also seen on her neck.
    © AFP 2020 / Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris has to date conveyed her messages with ease, preferring among other things well-tailored pantsuits, frequently coupled with a pearl necklace.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081800528_0:363:2000:1488_1200x675_80_0_0_919359539ebce61149b4d4decee1827f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101181081801205/

    The eyes of many are now on Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, who is expected to meticulously navigate the complicated intersection of fashion and politics, starting from the inauguration day.

    On 20 January, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States of America, thereby also marking the first time a woman of colour will assume the office of the second most important post in the country.

    The world will definitely be watching Kamala Harris at the inauguration and well beyond, taking note of every tiny detail, from her timbre and manner of speaking to what she wears. All of these, including her sartorial choices, are seen as aspects that communicate messages, like what the new vice president stands for.

    Tags:
    vice president, US, fashion, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
      Last update: 17:07 GMT 15.01.2021
      17:07 GMT 15.01.2021

      National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump

      After violent pro-Trump supporters stormed US Capitol on 6 January, disrupting a Congress meeting to verify Biden's presidential win and clashing with the police – which resulted in the death of five people – the National Guard was deployed to the Capitol a week later as the House gathered to debate Trump's impeachment.

      12
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
      Last update: 12:37 GMT 14.01.2021
      12:37 GMT 14.01.2021

      Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out

      Political and social life in the United States has been turbulent of late following the 3 November presidential election, which gave Democrat Joe Biden 306 Electoral College votes against Trump's 232.

      18
    • This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
      Last update: 19:15 GMT 13.01.2021
      19:15 GMT 13.01.2021

      Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US

      The federal death penalty was once held unconstitutional after the Supreme Court’s opinion of Furman v. Georgia in 1972. It was restored in 1988 and after the 1994 Federal Death Penalty Act, the number of offences that fall under capital punishment was expanded reaching 60.

      12
    • Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
      Last update: 13:34 GMT 12.01.2021
      13:34 GMT 12.01.2021

      From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies

      The inauguration of the president of the United States marks the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected head of state and, since 1937 and the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment, has almost always taken place on the 20 January. The ceremony takes place even if the president being sworn in has already served a first term.

      12
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse