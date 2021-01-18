Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris

On 20 January, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States of America, thereby also marking the first time a woman of colour will assume the office of the second most important post in the country.
The world will definitely be watching Kamala Harris at the inauguration and well beyond, taking note of every tiny detail, from her timbre and manner of speaking to what she wears. All of these, including her sartorial choices, are seen as aspects that communicate messages, like what the new vice president stands for.
