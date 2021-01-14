Register
01:55 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protest sign reading Impeach is seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House one week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021

    Memequake on Social Media as US House Impeaches Trump a Second Time

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081758900_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d565bb73b81e2a6acf9ebc6639381161.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101141081760257-memequake-on-social-media-as-us-house-impeaches-trump-a-second-time/

    On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives impeached the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, for an unprecedented second time, accusing POTUS of "incitement of violence" during last week's deadly riots in the US Capitol.

    As Trump on Wednesday historically became the only US president to be impeached twice, social media propelled his name, along with the word "impeachment", to worldwide trends.

    Netizens sarcastically congratulated the president on his second impeachment, noting that he also failed to be re-elected or win the popular vote. Launching celebratory hashtags such as "#ImpeachmentDay, users memeified Trump's anti-record and came up with more and more reasons to ridicule the outgoing president.

    Among other things, it was Trump's inability to share his rants regarding the impeachment through tweets, after his Twitter account was permanently deleted for the "incitement of violence" that during last week's deadly Capitol riots that saw five killed and widespread damage and vandalism.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Fabian (@classicalfuck)

    Wordplays and references to pop culture or food products, everything became a base for impeachment-related memes.

    ​​Some users also recalled a famous 2016 tweet by the outgoing US president's son, Donald Trump Jr, after the latter mocked Bill Clinton for being impeached - a post that most certainly did not age well.

    Netizens came up with an old tweet by the outgoing president that now hits different.

    ​​However, there were those who did not feel the same level of excitement about the impeachment.

    Trump was impeached for the first time back in 2019 for two articles - abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Democrats accused the president of pressuring Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son, Hunter. However, the Senate acquitted Trump of these charges in February 2020.

    The second impeachment for Trump was nurtured by House Democrats, and several dissenting House Republicans, as they accused Trump of "incitement of insurrection" during the deadly 6 January riots in the US Capitol that left 5 people dead and temporarily disrupted the certification of election results. 

    Trump continues to deny responsibility for the violence, insisting that he never wanted violence on US streets.

    Related:

    Majority of American Voters Support Impeachment, Removal of Trump, Poll Shows
    Trump Becomes First US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
    ‘Lucky Impeachment Outfit’? Pelosi Wears the Same Suit She Wore During First Trump’s Impeachment
    Tags:
    impeachment, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse