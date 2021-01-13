Register
23:32 GMT13 January 2021
    U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

    Trump Becomes First US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    by
    32633
    Trump has discovered himself on the verge of a second impeachment after being accused of "inciting insurrection" during the deadly riots that rocked the Capitol Hill in Washington DC last week.

    The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved an unprecedented second impeachment for Donald Trump, with the majority supporting the impeachment resolution and thus making Trump the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.

    After the voting ended, 232 Representatives voted in favour of the initiative and 197 voted against.

    Among those who supported the move to oust the president, who was impeached in December 2019 for the first time, were at least 10 of Trump's fellow Republicans.

    Now the impeachment resolution is to move to the Senate, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stating that Senate process will begin "at out first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House". He also outlined that no final verdict can be reached before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is scheduled for 20 January.

    "Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week", McConnell said, reiterating his position. "...Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office."
    Accusations of Inciting Violence

    Wednesday's resolution to impeach Trump followed the deadly Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting. 

    On 6 January, crowds of Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol, disrupting the certification of election results in Congress. The riot resulted in 5 deaths, including that of a police officer.

    The outgoing president, however, has denied the accusation of inciting insurrection, insisting that he wanted no violence on US streets. Before the Wednesday voting began, Trump issued a statement, urging that there must be "no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind", referring to reports suggesting there might be more demonstrations.

    The impeachment article was introduced on Monday by the Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu, shortly after the deadly riots in the US Capitol took place.

    "In his conduct while President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanours by inciting violence against the Government of the United States", the article read.

    Accused of inciting violence and facing the risk to be removed from office, Trump was also permanently banned from Twitter and muted on other mainstream social media platforms - something that caused an intense backlash, with many condemning big tech corporations for "censorhip" and "restriction of free speech".

    Besides, apart from impeachment efforts, some lawmakers suggested an initiative to invoke Section 4 of 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump "unfit" for presidency, making VP Mike Pence Acting President.

    The latter, however, has repeatedly voiced his opposition to invoke the Amendment, saying that it would set "terrible precedent".

    Previous Impeachment Efforts

    Trump has went through impeachment process back in December 2019, when he was accused of allegedly pressuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of Joe Biden, Hunter.

    Initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the impeachment inquiry had accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. However, in February 2020 the Senate acquitted the president of these charges.

    Trump dubbed both impeachment efforts "a witch hunt" and "a hoax". 

    "The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous, anger, division and pain, [...] which is very dangerous for the USA", he said during his speech in Texas on Tuesday.

    If the second attempt to oust him will be successful, the outgoing president will be barred from holding public office, and particularly from running in 2024.

    In 2020, Trump appeared to be disappointed with the outcome of the presidential race, claiming that the victory of Joe Biden was a result of "massive election fraud" that was "centrally engineered" by the Democratic party.

    While vehemently refusing to concede, Trump pledged to ensure a peaceful transition.

