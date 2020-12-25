'Santa Come Find Me': Bella Thorne Turns Heads Granting Free Access to OnlyFans for Christmas

Social media charmer Bella Thorne loves to keep it racy, even when Catholics and Protestants are celebrating the birth of baby Jesus.

American actress and former Disney star Bella Thorne has sent her audience's pulses racing with a fresh update to her Instagram account. She not only flaunted her Christmas outfit, but included a generous gift – free access to her OnlyFans page for Xmas eve and 25 December.

In a set of newly posted pictures, Thorne poses in a Santa Claus hat and a revealing corset, with slightly flowing frills adorning the bottom. The brassiere is teamed up with see-through lace bloomers on top of a contrasting red thong, making it a perfectly revealing ensemble.

As tradition prescribes, she "swears she has been good all year", further inviting her millions of subscribers to pay attention to what is in the background. "Work hard, have fun, no drama!", a card from behind her says, with more office accessories featured nearby, including some apparently pertaining to Thorne's multiple fashion or acting ventures.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne)

The former teen actress and influencer recently unleashed a track called "Stupid F**king B***h", months after being engaged in a scandal over her account on the OnlyFans website.

There, she reportedly racked up an eye-watering $1 million within 24 hours of starting her profile in August, but subscribers instantly raged, accusing her of an allegedly blatant scam. She ostensibly lured her fans into paying for promised nude content that wasn't there.

Thorne is incidentally hardly new to adult entertainment. Last year, the former Disney star received the Vision Award from Pornhub for the directorial debut of her adult film "Her & Him".