Former Disney Actress Bella Thorne’s Lesbian Make Out on Instagram Drives Netizens Crazy

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne has driven netizens crazy after she posted a screenshot from an upcoming TV show called "Paradise City" that she stars in. The image shows a braless Thorne in a sheer shirt kissing a woman. The post received more than half a million likes and a torrent of comments, with users praising the actress’ beauty and her makeup.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
LILY MAYFLOWER🔑 @paradisecity It’s a TV SHOW Link in my bio 1:44 to watch full trailer Ps. Yes I do all my own makeup
"This looks fire", wrote one user. "I cannot wait to watch this. I cannot wait. You are an actual goddess of talent", wrote another. Yet one more netizen wrote: "Oh my god, you are literally beautiful in everything".
Thorne, who rose to prominence after starring in Disney’s sitcom "Shake It Up", later posted a trailer for the upcoming TV show.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
"Paradise City" is a drama that tells a story of a rock star who has it all and a rookie in the music business.
All comments
Show new comments (0)