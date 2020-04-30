‘Such a Natural Beauty, Regardless': Makeup-Free Bella Thorne Awes Fans as She 'Rocks a Stye'

Miss Thorne’s corona-induced self-isolation has apparently resulted in strings of new pictures - most of them spontaneous but undoubtedly steamy - posted to her social media accounts, and a myriad of positive reactions are expectedly there.

American child star Bella Thorne certainly knows how to entertain, even more so during this lockdown when time permits to fantasize, strike the very best angles, and think of the most appropriate, meaningful captions. However, her recent post seems to be totally off the cuff, and thus, perhaps, even more appreciated by Bella’s solid army of fans.

An unedited series of updates to her Instagram features close up images of the 22-year-old actress's face, with the freckled makeup-free brunette casting her glance somewhere upward, or staring right into the camera lens, while her finger is pointing to a reddish spot on her lower eyelid.

“Really rocking this stye", she wrote alongside the series of pics, adding a ROFLing emoji.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Really rocking this stye 😂 Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 29 Апр 2020 в 12:15 PDT

Fans naturally rushed to wish her well, arguing that irrespective of such nuisances, she looks great:

“Soooo beautiful!” one wrote, with pop singer Miley Cyrus admitting below Bella’s post:

“Imagine looking this good without makeup, cannot relate".

“Shush Yes you can baby", Bella shot back.

“Well, at least you are being positive about it", another person noted about Thorne’s self-possession and cheer.

Many more rushed to appreciate her makeup-free looks:

“I love your natural look Bella! You are beautiful", one exclaimed with another fan noting “the stye is lucky to be there".

Self-isolating Thorne regularly jumps at the chance to bring joy to her over 22 million subscribers, even daring to pose braless last week for a rather casual, and thus overwhelmingly intimate Instagram update.

Earlier, the actress turned heads with another saucy post, as she danced to a rap tune in a khaki bikini, perfectly attuned to her dyed greenish locks, in the backyard of her California mansion.