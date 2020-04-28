Nothing to Hide! Braless Bella Thorne Appeals to Fans For Help

22-year-old actress and singer Bella Thorne has been spurring her Instagram feed with numerous quarantine selfies and posts in the last couple of weeks. Most of them were visibly inelaborate and makeup-free, although hot as hell, but the last one turned out to be slightly more intimate than all the rest.

It turns out that the ongoing lockdown has made American childhood star Bella Thorne rethink her image, as she appealed to fans this week, inquiring whether her next hair shade should be blonde or red. But it’s not the genuine question that made Thorne’s followers go bonkers, but rather an obvious absence of a brassiere in the pic that the actress did not try too much to hide.

In all three mirror selfies the star shared with her 22.7 million followers, Thorne was posing in a white tank top, slightly unbuttoned short denim Daisy Dukes shorts and white sneakers. The actress wore no makeup, as she usually does when taking home pics, and was revealing her evenly tanned belly button.

Thorne’s wavy green-stripped hair looked visibly unbothered, as it did not expect the changes it has yet to go through.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 💍💍 should I go blonde next? Or redhead? Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 27 Апр 2020 в 11:40 PDT

“Redhead always”, was one of the most popular replies to Thorne’s question.

“Blondes have more fun. I know this because I’ve been really fucking boring since growing out my roots,” disagreed Chanel West Coast, an American TV personality.

Last week, the actress brought joy to her fans with another shameless post, as she was advertising her dancing moves in her greenish bikini at the backyard of her California-based mansion. The new publication has already landed Thorne more than eight hundred thousand positive reactions in just several hours, and it looks like things won't stop there.