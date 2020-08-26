Here Comes the Money: Bella Thorne Earns a Record $1 Million in Just 24 Hours on OnlyFans

Popular American actress and ex-Disney star Bella Thorne has apparently managed to set a record of sorts mere days after joining OnlyFans, a website known for "X-rated content posted by mostly adult performers and influencers", as Page Six puts it.
According to the media outlet, Thorne earned $1 million in subscriptions on the platform, with an OnlyFans rep revealing that Bella became the first content creator on the site to earn such an amount in 24 hours.
With OnlyFan creators receiving 80 percent of tips from their fans and of subscription revenues, the current rate for Thorne is reportedly set at $20 a month for her subscribers.
The media outlet also noted that Bella "has been quite active on her profile", responding to all direct messages and “getting to know her fans better and on a personal level".
Last week, Thorne delivered the news of her foray into OnlyFans to her 23.6-million strong Instagram audience via a racy video featuring her clad in a bikini and a necklace spelling the word "sex".
