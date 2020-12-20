Floodgates Open on Social Media After NBA Star Anthony Davis' 'Disgusting' Action During Lakers Game

The Lakers Anthony Davis was spotted clipping his toe nails amid the final preseason game with the Phoenix Suns. Photos and videos spread rapidly on social media as Davis' fans and detractors have been blasting the athlete's bad manners.
During the second quarter of the game, Anthony Davis got caught on the bench, clipping his toe nails, which is an unusual activity for the middle of an NBA game.
Netizens expressed their disgust, questioning why Davis didn't go to the locker room to carry out the grooming procedure.
December 19, 2020
Lol come on.... you tellin me he can’t go to the locker room quick? https://t.co/H5R6ZM943g— Dré (@dretaylor_24) December 19, 2020
40 game suspension for this https://t.co/3FpStmVavG— trevor 🆒 (@YeahImChilll) December 19, 2020
yea im done lmao, see yall opening night https://t.co/MSGlSO1Ggk— Mājid (@ImDahDude_23) December 19, 2020
The incident occured on 18 December during the the Los Angeles Lakers' final preseason match, which they won 114-113.
