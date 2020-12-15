Twitter Abuzz After Buttigieg Reportedly Picked as Biden's Transportation Secretary

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports emerged suggesting that US President-elect Joe Biden had picked a former Democratic rival, Pete Buttigieg, as his nomination to head the US Transportation Department.

The possible nomination of Joe Biden's former Democratic rival, Pete Buttigieg, to head the US Transportation Department caused waves on Twitter, prompting reactions varying from enthusiasm to sarcasm.

Reports suggesting that Biden is expected to name Buttigieg as his choice to head the US Transportation Department emerged on Tuesday, but there has been no official confirmation of a nomination.

Anticipating the possibility of the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet, netizens tweeted opinions on the potential appointment, with many appearing to be delighted about Buttigieg's landing shot.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary should his nomination make it through the chamber. This will be a historic milestone for LGBTQ visibility. https://t.co/S6buJ4Rl47 — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) December 15, 2020

​For some, the fact that Buttigieg used public transportation during his presidential run turned out to be a factor that, they suggest, could make him a decent transportation secretary.

Our next Secretary of Transportation @PeteButtigieg. Using mass transit. During his Presidential run. Period. pic.twitter.com/me72QwIUKa — 😎 A New Beginning 😎 🛵🐝🏳️‍🌈📚 (@durwoodg) December 15, 2020

​Other recalled fun facts about Buttigieg's favourite board games that happen to involve transport.

Fun fact: One of @PeteButtigieg's favorite board games is Ticket to Ride, a game that involves collecting trains and claiming rail routes through states across the U.S. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) December 15, 2020

​Some fantasized on his possible first initiatives as transportation secretary.

Pete Buttigieg’s first order of business as Secretary of Transportation should be to add Mike Pence to the no fly list. — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) December 15, 2020

​However, not everyone appeared enthusiastic about Buttigieg becoming the first openly gay presidential cabinet member or his love of transport-related board games, stating instead that the former South Bend mayor does not have credible experience in the field in which he would be expected to head.

Pete Buttigieg was such a bad mayor, he asked Domino’s Pizza to fix South Bend’s potholes.



Now, Joe Biden wants to put him in charge of the Department of Transportation. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 15, 2020

"What's next, Ronald Mcdonald as head of the USDA?" 😂😂



Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation is all just political favors. He's 100% unqualified. 🐀 #WallStreetPete pic.twitter.com/6haGpsp62S — jonnyboyca 🌹🦺🏳️‍🌈 (@jonnyboyca) December 15, 2020

Pete Buttigieg, Conductor of the Choo Choos — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) December 15, 2020

live footage of the biden team picking pete buttigieg to be secretary of transportation pic.twitter.com/mYFLbNPXBB — amy brown (@arb) December 15, 2020

​Some Netizens recalled reports that Biden was mulling Buttigieg for other high-profile positions, continuing to slam him for lack of qualification.

Buttigieg was floated for VA, ambassador to China and now Transportation. An expert in so many things! — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 15, 2020

How is it not a bigger deal that Pete Buttigieg keeps getting floated as a possible pick for incredibly important positions he has absolutely no experience in? — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) December 15, 2020

While Biden's incoming administration is being touted as the "most diverse" in American history, nothing can ever satisfy the requests of absolutely everyone.