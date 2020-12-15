Biden Reportedly Picks Pete Buttigieg as US Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg, 38, was one of Joe Biden's rivals among fellow Democrats in the White House race, eventually giving up his presidential ambitions and endorsing the former vice president in March.

President-elect Joe Biden has picked his former Democratic rival, Pete Buttigieg, to head the US Transportation Department, according to multiple US media reports citing sources familiar with the decision.

According to CNN, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo were also considered for the post, while Biden also mulled Buttigieg's candidacy for other positions, particularly US ambassador to the United Nations and commerce secretary.

Reports that suggested Biden had been mulling a high-profile position for Buttigieg emerged earlier last week.

Neither Biden nor Buttigieg have yet confirmed the reports.

Buttigieg, a former city mayor, has never held federal office. The 38-year-old is a Harvard University and Oxford University graduate and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who also deployed to Afghanistan as a US military intelligence officer in 2014.

Similar to Biden's vice-president, Kamala Harris, Buttigieg was a Democratic candidate for the US presidency in 2020. In Iowa, he narrowly won the caucuses, but later dropped out of the race, endorsing Joe Biden in March.

If his nomination is confirmed, the former mayor would become the first openly gay cabinet member, although his transportation resume is described by Politico as "thin". According to Bloomberg, LGBTQ+ groups have pressured Biden to appoint a community representative to his cabinet.

“While your administration is on track to be the most diverse in American history, we ask that you continue your commitment to diversity by ensuring LGBTQ+ professionals are included in your Cabinet and throughout your administration,” the members of Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus wrote in a recent public letter to Biden, cited by Bloomberg.

While some praise the Biden administration's picks for its commitment to diversity, others criticise some of the nominations for focusing on attempts to be inclusive and lacking attention to appointees' experience in the field they would be nominated to head.