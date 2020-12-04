Photo: New Wooden Phallus Erected on German Mountaintop After Previous Statue Goes Missing

Adding another plot twist into the disappearance of the 440-pound German sculpture that had stood for several years, reports emerged Thursday that a new phallic-themed figure had been planted in the same spot as its predecessor, but this time with a few add-ons.
Citing local German outlet dpa, the Associated Press reported the arrival of the new installation, noting that it was “slightly” larger and a bit more detailed on account of the work including two round figures to give the full impression of the male genitalia. Images taken at the snowy site also reveal that the installation includes at least four support beams.
The surprising revelation comes after police in the Bavarian town of Kempten, some 90 miles from Munich, opened a probe into the matter; however, it’s worth noting that it’s unclear whether an actual crime has been committed. The true owner of the sculpture is presently unknown.
The original artwork, which was described as a “cultural monument” on Google Maps, vanished into thin air last week, leaving only a pile of sawdust in its wake.
Oddly, reports of the disappearing phallic statue emerged as many across the world were thrown for a loop when an 11-foot stainless steel monolith appeared and later disappeared deep within the Utah desert. In fact, similar monoliths were later spotted in California and even over yonder in distant Romania before vanishing from those posts as well.
