German Police Probing Mysterious Disappearance of Giant Wooden Phallus From Bavarian Mountain

A giant phallic sculpture that appeared on Grünten mountain in southern Bavaria several years ago mysteriously disappeared during over the weekend, prompting police to open an investigation, Allgaeuer Zeitung reported. According to the newspaper, the two-metre wooden sculpture was chopped down, and only sawdust was found at the site.
Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the almost 7-foot tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend, with just a sorry pile of sawdust left behind on the 5,702-foot high Gruenten mountain#Germany #Statue #Phallus https://t.co/CVtzRf1BeK— Realtalktimenews (@Realtalktimenow) November 30, 2020
However, it's unclear if a crime has been committed, as the real owner of the monument remains unknown.
