'Leave No Trace Behind': Photographer Reveals What Happened to Missing Utah Monolith

In late November, Utah state employees stumbled upon a mysterious monolith in a remote part of the state while counting sheep from a helicopter. Less than a week later, the strange monolith disappeared, sparking speculations about the extraterrestrial origin of the object.

In spite of the desire to add a little bit of mystery and alien-trace theories into the disappearance of the Utah monolith, the actual story turned out to be much more mundane and earthbound, according to photographer Ross Bernards.

He and three of his friends ventured into the Utah wilderness to take some pictures of the monolith. After more than an hour and a half of taking photos of the object, four men appeared.

"You better have got your pictures", said one of them and gave a big push to the monolith after which it went over, leaning to one side.

Then the man commanded the others and the group pushed back the monolith which then popped out and landed with a huge bang.

"This is why you don't leave trash in the desert", said one of the men.

It didn't take too long before that group of men broke the object apart and carried the pieces away on a wheelbarrow, with one of them saying "leave no trace behind".

Mr Bernards has also explained why he and his friends didn't stop the men. According to the photographer, when they hiked to a hilltop to overlook the area, they saw several dozen cars parked everywhere just in the middle of the Utah wilderness with nobody following a path or each other.

"Mother Nature is an artist, it's best to leave the art in the wild to her", Mr Bernards concluded.