'It's Okay to Stop Pretending': Melania Trump Trolled for Saying She's 'Excited’ to Decorate WH

On Monday, Melania Trump came under fire over what some netizens described as hypocrisy pertaining to the US First Lady's remarks about the "lovely" White House Christmas Tree.

Many netizens have taken a jab at one of the latest tweets by US First Lady Melania Trump, in which she noted that she is "excited" about the start of the holiday season at the White House after she welcomed the arrival of the "beautiful" Christmas tree.

"We know you don't care about Christmas, Melania. It's ok to stop pretending", one Twitter user wrote, in an apparent nod to leaks earlier circulated by the media, citing the US First Lady allegedly sharing with her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff that she dislikes her job.

At the time, Melania Trump reportedly said, as heard from an audio recording: "I'm working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"

We know you don’t care about CHRISTMAS Melania. It’s ok to stop pretending. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/XRAEXIkw8k — Charles almost back from Exile 🇺🇸 (@ergoking) November 24, 2020

It’s my understanding that you don’t care for Christmas. Your time would be better spent packing and interviewing Divorce Attorney’s. — TexasBrit (@britishemily78) November 23, 2020

Excited? For f***ing Christmas stuff? Must have had a change of heart. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) November 24, 2020

Thankfully we all know exactly how excited you truly are...

In your own words.pic.twitter.com/dDiiZcxGcW — Talia Sadote (@talsadote) November 24, 2020

Don’t bother. We know how much you hate doing this. Just saying..... — Trista (@trista7488) November 24, 2020

A chorus of sarcastic remarks related to the US First Lady's alleged hypocrisy was joined by those netizens who wondered why she was without a face covering when overseeing the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree.

With no mask! We heard you on tape say you have no interest in Christmas so why bother doing it? — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🧟‍♀️🧛‍♀️🧙🎃👻 (@RaeMargaret61) November 24, 2020

You should wear a mask. That way we wouldn’t know how much you were not smiling. Also. Uhm. It’s a global pandemic. 😷 — Michael Buckley #BlackLivesMatter (@HeyBuckHey) November 23, 2020

Some users, however, signalled their support for "the best First Lady ever", with one female netizen tweeting that her heart "goes out" to Melania over the "hateful words" that she "read in these comments".

My heart goes out to you Melania. The hateful words I read in these comments should be said to no one. We are all human, we all have our differences and opinions. But we shouldn’t have to be bullied for what makes each of us different. I wish you a Merry Christmas❤️ Stay Strong! — Brooke Breneman (@BrenemanBrooke) November 23, 2020

BEST FIRST LADY EVER! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 23, 2020

This came after First Lady Melania Trump met a barrage of furious remarks by Twitter users over her revelation of what type of a Christmas tree the White House is going to have for this year's celebrations.