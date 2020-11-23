Register
23 November 2020
    #KrakenOnSteroids: Twitter Ripped as Powell Reacts to Trump Team Move to Distance Itself From Her

    Earlier in the day, the Trump campaign announced that lawyer Sidney Powell was not a part of its legal team, asserting that she is practising law on her own. Before that, Powell teased that the GOP allies of Trump are to soon release a so-called "Kraken" and "biblical" revelations regarding the alleged "election fraud".

    Social media exploded after Sidney Powell - an attorney that the Trump campaign distanced itself from earlier in the day - reacted to the news, issuing a press statement to CBS News, which she finished off with a hashtag - #KrakenOnSteroids.

    "I understand today's press release," she said. "I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids", Powell told CBS News.

    This was enough for Twitter to propel her name to the trends, as users were not able to stop the Kraken jokes - with the former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) head Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump earlier in the week, being one of the first.

    ​The fate of the yet unreleased Kraken seemed to raise concerns among netizens.

    ​​​​Some immediately advised Powell to take Trump's example and simply refuse to concede.

    ​Others ridiculed the fact that she injected a hashtag into a press statement.

    Some netizens carped at the very definition of what a Kraken on steroids could be.

    ​However, the opposite group of twitterati interpreted Powell's statement as the equivalent of a call to "trust the plan".

    ​A Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and a Trump campaign senior legal advisor, Jenna Ellis, released a statement earlier on Sunday, clarifying that Sidney Powell was not a member of Trump's legal team and suggested that she was, instead, "practicing law on her own" and "is not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity".

    Before Powell could react, netizens noted that Trump, in a November tweet, explicitly referred to her as part of a team set to defend his claims of "election fraud" in the 2020 election.

    Powell touted the release of her so-called "Kraken", along with "biblical revelations", in describing evidence of alleged "election fraud" that the Trump campaign believes was behind Joe Biden's projected win in the 2020 election.

    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Sidney Powell, US
